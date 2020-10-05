Cinema to shut this week

THE Regal Picturehouse in Henley is to close from Thursday.

It comes as its owner, Cineworld, announced it would temporarily be shutting its cinemas in the UK and US because of the impact of the coronavirus.

The move puts 45,000 jobs at risk, with around 5,500 in the UK.

The company did not give a date for reopening its 663 cinemas, which includes 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres in the UK.

The Henley cinema, in Boroma Way, opened at the end of July having been closed for four months because of the pandemic.

In a statement Cineworld said: "Cineworld confirms that it will be temporarily suspending operations at all of its 536 Regal theatres in the US and its 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres in the UK from Thursday, October 8.”

The decision came just days after the release date for the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, was pushed back again to April next year. It was originally due to be released in April this year but was then pushed back until next month.

The Henley Standard has approached the Picturehouse for a statement.