Monday, 05 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cinema to shut this week

Cinema to shut this week

THE Regal Picturehouse in Henley is to close from Thursday.

It comes as its owner, Cineworld, announced it would temporarily be shutting its cinemas in the UK and US because of the impact of the coronavirus.

The move puts 45,000 jobs at risk, with around 5,500 in the UK.

The company did not give a date for reopening its 663 cinemas, which includes 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres in the UK.

The Henley cinema, in Boroma Way, opened at the end of July having been closed for four months because of the pandemic.

In a statement Cineworld said: "Cineworld confirms that it will be temporarily suspending operations at all of its 536 Regal theatres in the US and its 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres in the UK from Thursday, October 8.”

The decision came just days after the release date for the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, was pushed back again to April next year. It was originally due to be released in April this year but was then pushed back until next month.

The Henley Standard has approached the Picturehouse for a statement.

 

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33