Landlord fined £400 for drink-driving

A HENLEY pub landlord has been fined £400 for drink-driving.

Jeremy Buckler, who runs the Anchor in Friday Street, was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Oxford Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday that he had consumed more than twice the legal limit when he drove his car a short distance along The Green in Warborough on the night of July 27.

Buckler, 60, of Fair Mile, Henley, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

A charge of driving while unfit through drink and another of failing to provide information were withdrawn.

The court heard that he had spent the evening at the Six Bells pub in Warborough, which he frequently visited as his partner at the time was the landlady.

Anthony Hanratty, defending, said Buckler had had “a couple of drinks” as he planned to stay overnight but ended up having an argument with the woman.

Eventually her daughter came downstairs saying she had called the police. At this point, Buckler’s partner told him to leave.

Mr Hanratty said: “He wanted to extricate himself from the situation and didn’t want things to get any worse so he did.

“He accepts he got in the vehicle but... had driven only a short distance on the public road before he came to his senses, so he parked up and walked back to patch things up.”

However, the police had arrived by the time he had returned to the pub and he was arrested.

Mr Hanratty said: “He denies being aggressive during the argument but fully accepts that he should not have driven that night and understands he will lose his licence.

“He understands the danger of drinking and driving and, indeed, has stopped many customers [from doing so] by calling cabs and taking their keys.

“But in this situation he wasn’t thinking clearly and wanted to remove himself.”

He said Buckler was experiencing financial difficulty as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

His relationship has since ended, which had a “detrimental” impact.

The magistrates also ordered Buckler to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim

surcharge.

He has the option of attending a drink-driving education course, which would reduce his disqualification period by 18 weeks.

Buckler, who has worked in hospitality for 30 years, more than half of it as landlord of the Angel on the Bridge in Henley, will have to disclose his conviction to South Oxfordshire District Council, the licensing authority, and inform Brakspear, which owns the Anchor.