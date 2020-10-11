Sales of hand sanitiser for children soar in pandemic

A COMPANY based in Henley has experienced a huge take-up of its new alcohol-free hand sanitiser for children.

Scrubbingtons, which was founded by mothers Emma Cranstoun and Karen Waring five years ago, launched its latest product in August.

Due to the popularity of its handwash and sanitiser, overall sales have gone up by 250 per cent since the start of the coronavirus lockdown in March.

Instead of being alcohol-based, the children’s sanitiser is made using benzalkonium chloride, which has been proven to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria and protect against a range of viruses, including covid-19.

The product, which is called Bug Off, is available in 200ml and 50ml bottles in Tesco and online.

The company’s other products also includes hair and body foam, bubble bath and deodorant.

Mrs Cranstoun lives in Western Road, Henley, with her husband Mark, 49, and their children Max, 13, and Leila, 11, who were pivotal in the creation of Scrubbingtons.

Her co-founder is from Marlow and the women used to be colleagues at a London design agency.

Mrs Cranstoun had the idea for the business when she was bathing the children and realised that she was using baby shampoo when they were no longer toddlers.

She said: “The business has been steadily growing but has really taken off this year. From the start of the covid-19 crisis, we became aware from our own families and our customers of just how harsh most hand sanitisers are on everyone’s skin, but especially our kids.

“Washing your hands properly with soap and water is still the best way to make sure that your hands are bug-free but we know that’s not always practical when you are out and about or in a rush.

“While the Government’s advice is to use a 60 per cent or more alcohol-based sanitiser, we’ve always felt instinctively a bit uncomfortable asking our children to effectively coat their hands in neat vodka.

“It turns out our instincts were right — we discovered that such a high alcohol content is really not suitable for children for a number of reasons.

“It dries young skin out, making it crack, and also increases the risk of infection getting in via the wounds. Alcohol is toxic and young skin is not always an effective enough barrier to prevent absorption.

“Thankfully, we found this magic ingredient which is the active ingredient in our Bug Off sanitiser. It has been killing nasty bugs for decades and is contained in lots of products that have been approved as being effective against a range of nasty bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus, by a number of governments aroud the world.

“We were sure there had to be a better option that, while highly effective against coronavirus and other nasty bugs, would also be a kinder, gentler, friendlier product suitable for young skin that children could use independently and willingly, especially as they returned to school and nursery.” Mrs Cranstoun said the hand sanitiser was very popular with nurseries and schools due to their concerns about children using alcohol-based products.

She said: “We supply our handwash to Tesco and the first thing people did was panic buy.

“That was our first indication that it was popular, because it almost went out of stock and so keeping up with demand was the first challenge.

“Obviously, a lot more people are doing their shopping online now. That means they are finding us through our website but we’ve always sold online — it has massively increased and when we launched our hand sanitiser only went up again.

“We’ve always had our handwash and we have a refill pouch for that. We’ve also sold more of our other products because more people are finding out about us.

“All our products go through a pump that creates the foaming and there is a global shortage of pumps at the moment because of the increased demand for handwash, so that has been difficult.”