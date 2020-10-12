New owners for historic hotel

AN historic hotel in Henley has new owners.

International hotelier Grace Leo has acquired the Red Lion in conjunction with Singapore-based shipping entrepreneur and hotel investor Tim Hartnoll.

The pair have purchased the grade II listed building on the corner of of Hart Street and Thames Side from MG Hotels.

There are plans to have about 40 bedrooms, five more than currently on offer, install new bathrooms in all rooms and have extensive dining and events spaces.

Mrs Leo said: “After a prolonged search, Tim and I are delighted to have acquired the Red Lion Hotel.

“We see enormous potential for the property especially in a post covid-19 world in which we envisage that domestic tourism will become increasingly important, and changing working patterns mean that properties such as this have the potential to re-establish themselves as important community hubs.

“Now, we plan to embark on an extensive refurbishment process, drawing on my years spent in France and England, in order to create a chic and comfortable hotel, an excellent restaurant and a convivial meeting place.”

Mrs Leo is a graduate of Cornell University Hotel School and for a decade served as a member of the Board of Leading Hotels of the World.

She has been involved, as either owner or operator, in many of the world’s leading hotels including the Hotel Montalembert and the Hotel Lancaster, both in Paris.

Mr Hartnoll, is the executive chairman of X-Press Feeders, part of the Sea Consortium group, a global shipping company based in Singapore.

An avid sailor and rower who grew up between England and Singapore, Mr Hartnoll is a global investor whose hospitality interests include the Bawah Reserve in the Anambas Archipelago in Indonesia.

In June, plans were put forward by MG Hotels that could have seen the Red Lion turned into a care home.

The application was to convert it into a “residential institution” and it could also have become a hospital, nursing home, boarding school, residential college or training centre.

However, the plans were withdrawn just days later following strong criticism from Henley Town Council and residents.

The proposal was put forward just a month after the hotel, which dates back to 1632, was put up on the market for offers in the region of £7.5 million.

It had been used to house 12 homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic at the request of South Oxfordshire District Council to safeguard vulnerable people from covid-19. They have now been moved.

