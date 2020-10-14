Woman stabbed in village

A WOMAN in her sixties was stabbed in Benson yesterday (Monday).

Thames Valley Police officers, along with the ambulance service, were called to the High Street in Benson at around 1.25pm.

A 61-year-old woman from Oxfordshire was arrested at the scene, and is currently in police custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

There was a cordon in place in the High Street while officers were on the scene and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Inspector Rebecca Sargeant, of Abingdon police station, said: “We have made an arrest in connection with this incident, which I understand will have caused some concern among members of the public and the local community. We are not looking for any other people in connection with this.

“I would like to offer reassurance to the public that this incident is being treated as isolated, and the victim and woman arrested are known to each other. There was not a wider threat to the community.

“The victim is now in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

“Anyone who has information on this incident would be asked to make a report to Thames Valley Police, by calling 101 and quoting reference 498 of October 13.”

Local police area commander for South Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse, Superintendent Lis Knight, added: “Our officers are making enquiries locally on this incident, therefore people in the local area are likely to see an increase in officer presence while this continues.

“Please do not feel alarmed by this presence, as officers are there in order to provide reassurance and investigate this incident.

“I would ask that members of the public avoid the area while these enquiries take place. Thank you to everyone for your patience while officers are on the scene.”