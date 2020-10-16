Dad with cancer could join sponsored walk

A SPONSORED walk will be held at Peppard Primary School today (Friday) to raise money for a father-of-two whose cancer has returned.

Nick Dipper, 52, from Highmoor, learned in the summer that he had a new tumour, having been given the all-clear a year ago following treatment which cost more than £140,000.

His wife Lisa, 39, has launched a new appeal to raise £80,000 for more treatment that could save his life.

About £10,000 has been raised since the appeal was launched in September and an anonymous benefactor has agreed to match-fund the donations.

Mr Dipper needs further immunotherapy treatment and the development of a new vaccine to target the disease.

The couple’s four-year-old twin boys, Ely and Ezra, attend Peppard primary but are currently being home-schooled to shield Mr Dipper.

He will take part in the walk if he’s feeling well enough and, if not, Mrs Dipper will join her sons, who have each raised £300 in sponsorship so far, at a safe distance from the rest of the walkers.

About 100 children will set off in groups from the school at 9.30am and do a loop of about three miles before returning.

Ingrid Johnston, a fellow parent and member of the Friends of Peppard School, said: “My youngest is in the same class as Ely and Ezra and, although they haven’t started, we have met them several times and I met Lisa years ago. It’s so close to the heart, it could be anyone’s dad or husband that could be in the same situation. You can’t not help.”

Mrs Dipper is appealing for businesses, organisations and sports clubs to stage their own events to help raise money. She said: “Can we do a coffee morning at work in the office for those of us that are in work in the current circumstances? Can we get a bit of banter between estate agents in Henley? Can anyone put something together for us? It’s so difficult second time around but if I don’t keep positive, nobody else will.”

She said her husband was feeling better than last week when he was recovering from two sessions of immunotherapy, one in Stuttgart and another at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, but was still tired.

Mr Dipper, a project manager, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, where malignant cells form in the tissues of the upper part of the pharynx, in the summer of 2018. He then learned it had spread to his bones, lung and liver and was given a year to live.

Mrs Dipper looked into alternative treatments and was recommended immunotherapy by an oncologist friend. However, the couple then discovered that the NHS was only licensed to offer it up as far as the mouth and that they would have to go privately. She started an online appeal for the £40,000 needed to begin treatment and another £100,000 for the rest of the course.

Mr Dipper had recovered well until a scan at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford in July revealed a tumour in his left armpit. A biopsy showed that the nodule was cancerous and contained the nasopharangeal cells from his original tumour.

Mr Dipper underwent 11 hours of surgery for a full lymph node dissection of 13 nodes in August. Only one was cancerous. The couple are paying to have the tumour tested privately and are still waiting for the results.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/team-dipper-needs-you or https://uk.gofundme.

com/f/peppard-school-sponsored-walk-for-the-dippers