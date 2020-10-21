Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Teenage driver unhurt following crash

A TEENAGE girl escaped a car crash unscathed after the vehicle ended up on its side in Harpsden.

The 17-year-old managed to get out of the silver Citroën before firefighters from Henley arrived at the scene in Chalk Hill.

She was checked over by paramedics following the incident about 12.15pm yesterday.

The vehicle, that was left on its side, had its windscreen shattered and the bonnet badly dented.

A nearby neighbour brought a chair out for the girl to sit on whilst waiting for the parademics to arrive.

A friend of the driver then came and picked her up after paramedics concluded she wasn’t in need of any further medical attention. 

Firefighters monitored the traffic on the road and stayed with the vehicle until it was safely removed.

