Accounts assistant stole £200,000 from estate

A WOMAN has been spared prison for stealing more than £200,000.

Katie Howkins was a financial assistant at the Thames Side Court Estate in Bolney Road, Shiplake, which is owned by Swiss billionaire Urs Schwarzenbach.

She took the money over a period of two years by using the estate’s address on her personal credit card.

The fraud was only discovered after she had resigned following a series of disciplinary problems and a demotion.

Oxford Crown Court heard that all but £10,350 had been repaid by her parents.

Howkins, 32, from Purley-on-Thames, admitted fraud and was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to repay the remaining money.

The court heard that she began working for the estate as a financial assistant in 2013.

She was employed on a temporarily basis but was soon made full-time and a financial assistant manager.

She worked alongside Vanessa Vernon, the estate’s administration manager, and the pair had dual authorisation on all financial processes. Howkins’ role was to file and submit supplier invoices and prepare and submit bank statements.

The thefts began in February 2017 after the mother of two was diagnosed with depression following complications with a terminated pregnancy.

Darren Almeida, prosecuting, said Howkins stole a total of £200,035.

She acquired a new credit card using the company’s address and made sure suppliers to the estate paid money straight into her own account.

As the address on the bank statements was correct, it appeared the money was being paid correctly into the estate’s account. She also used Miss Vernon’s name without consent to steal money via the dual authorisation process. Miss Vernon noticed that the company’s filing system was not right. Howkins said she was keeping the files in her car but they were disorganised.

She and Miss Vernon then worked together to put the files back in order but this process wasn’t completed until after Howkins’ crime had been discovered.

Howkins was given a verbal warning for incompetence in both 2017 and in 2018.

At the end of 2018 she told the company that she was suffering from attention deficit disorder and she was given a personal plan to help her with her work.

However, she still appeared to be struggling and was eventually demoted.

A replacement was hired and Howkins resigned with immediate effect in February 2019.

The new manager then noticed some abnormalities with the accounts and pre-signed cheques were found to be missing. These had been used by Howkins to try to fix some mistakes in the accounts.

Howkins was interviewed by police on April 3 last year and admitted taking the money.

Her parents immediately paid back a total of £189,685 based on an estimate given by the police.

The court heard Howkins took the money due to her own financial difficulties to spend on online gambling.

Anthony Mitchell, mitigating, said her termination had “significant effects” on her and she had also experienced a difficult relationship with a family member. She had since found new employment.

Judge Ian Pringle told Howkins: “You helped yourself through fraudulent activity. Those employers trusted you as an assistant manager and it was a considerable amount of money over two years.

“It was also spent on online gambling, which is just as bad as alcohol addiction in my opinion.

“There are a lot of mitigating factors — your early plea, your remorse, your references from the new employers, your medical conditions and it’s clear you have some learning disabilities.

“I’ve taken into consideration the difficulties with a family member and the strain it put on you and your family. Also the generosity of your family repaying the money, which was done at a very early stage.

“This is your first time in front of the crown court — make sure it is your last.”

The judge also ordered her to take part in 25 days of rehabilitation activities and to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within two years.

The court heard the estate had hired external auditors costing £22,084 to sort out the company’s finances.

Alex Dick, manager of Thames Side Court estate, told the Henley Standard: “Ultimately, it was a fundamental breach of trust by someone who was put in a big position of trust. She let down herself, her employer and her colleagues.”

Mr Schwarzenbach, who founded Switzerland’s largest foreign exchange dealership Interexchange, also owns the Culden Faw Estate.