Man barred from entering town centre

A MAN has been prohibited from entering Henley town centre following a series of thefts from vehicles in the area.

Paul Thatcher, 44, of Oxford Road, Tilehurst was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order when he appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 14.

The order, which followed an investigation by Thames Valley Police, prohibits Thatcher from entering or remaining in the town centre for five years.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

