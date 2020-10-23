Man barred from entering town centre

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
Friday, 23 October 2020
A MAN has been prohibited from entering Henley town centre following a series of thefts from vehicles in the area.
Paul Thatcher, 44, of Oxford Road, Tilehurst was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order when he appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 14.
The order, which followed an investigation by Thames Valley Police, prohibits Thatcher from entering or remaining in the town centre for five years.
23 October 2020
