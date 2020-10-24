Murder investigation launched after body discovered in woodland

A MURDER investigation has been launched after the body of woman was discovered in woodland at the Watlington Hill National Trust estate.

The woman, who was in her sixties, was found at about 5.50pm yesterday (Friday).

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in the police custody, but has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Craig Kirby of the major crime unit, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body in woodland.

“My thoughts remain with the deceased woman’s family at what must be a hugely distressing time.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation to piece together what has happened to lead to this woman’s death.

“Officers have located and arrested a man on suspicion of murder, he is currently undergoing hospital treatment for serious injuries.

“We are appealing for the public’s help in our investigation and we are requesting anyone with information to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen on speaking to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Watlington Hill area before or around 5.50pm.

“At this stage we are also tentatively linking this incident to reports of a man acting suspiciously near the Fox and Hounds pub in the Christmas Common area of Watlington at around 3.30pm.

“As such we are also asking anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in this area or anyone who believes they have information that they think could assist us in our investigation to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 1300 of 23/10/20.”

A spokeswoman for the National Trust said: "We are aware of this very sad news and grateful for the support of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit."