Festival boss quits

HENLEY Festival’s chief executive Nick Mattingley has quit after just a year in the job.

The festival said Mr Mattingley’s decision was due to the postponement of this year’s festival because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will now run from July 7 to 11, 2021 with this year’s full line-up.

This will include Madness, pop singers James Blunt and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge appearing in Disco Classical, and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, presented by singer and musician Myleene Klass.

Mr Mattingley’s last day will be tomorrow (Thursday).

Jo Bausor, the festival’s head of marketing, will step up as interim chief executive, working in partnership with artistic director Stewart Collins and Emma Lerche-Thomsen, the membership development manager.

Lord Carter, chairman of the festival’s trustees said: “Nick joined us to grow and expand the festival and the current situation has made that challenging to say the least.

“We will miss Nick but Jo and the team have a clear plan to steward the festival through the challenges presented by the current restrictions and back to full strength.”

Mr Mattingley’s career in theatre began as an independent producer before he joined the arts and entertainments division at IMG UK.

There he worked on projects including the Hampton Court Palace Music Festival, the English Heritage Picnic Concerts at Kenwood House and Audley End, annual concerts at Tatton Park, the ice rink at the Natural History Museum, London Bierfest and British Military Tournament for which he was the production director.

More recently he was shows director at the Royal Horticultural Society, looking after the flower shows at Royal Hospital Chelsea, Chatsworth House, Hampton Court Palace, Tatton Park, Cardiff and Malvern as well as other smaller London shows.

His freelance work has included equestrian events such as the Longines Global Champions on Horse Guards Parade and the Spanish Riding School of Vienna at Wembley and the NEC in Birmingham.

More recently, he worked for exhibition design company Enigma in Marlow before going freelance to stage a tri-services military event in Saudi Arabia in 2022.

His first taste of the Henley Festival was in 2013 when IMG was invited to the festival and was looking at the possibility of a joint venture partnership.

Mr Mattingley replaced Charlotte Geeves, who stepped down at the end of August last year to become executive director and chief executive officer of the Bristol Old Vic Theatre.



