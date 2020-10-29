MP defends decision not to fund free school meals

JOHN HOWELL has defended the Government’s decision not to extend free meals over the school holidays.

The Henley MP was among the 322 who defeated a Labour motion to provide 1.4 million “disadvantaged” children with £15 a week in food vouchers outside term time until Easter.

Last week’s vote in the House of Commons sparked heated debate and drew criticism from footballer and anti-poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford, who persuaded the Government to extend free meals over the summer holiday after publishing an open letter.

But Mr Howell says it’s down to parents to feed their offspring and continuing the scheme for five more months would be premature as it isn’t clear how the coronavirus crisis will develop.

Despite this, several Henley businesses and community groups were offering free meals to needy families during this week’s half-term break.

The Menza café at Henley Rugby Club, off Marlow Road, set aside up to 50 meals a day but ended up serving just a handful each time.

A club member suggested the idea and café owner Szabi Majoros, a father of two, supported it as he didn’t want families to go without.

“We’ve had loads of offers of help but fortunately few kids in this area need free food,” he said. “There have been a few takers and we’re expecting numbers to increase at the end of the week.

“We’ll help anyone who turns up, though people should contact us in advance if possible. Those who’ve visited have been grateful and we’ll organise something similar for Christmas if the situation hasn’t changed.”

Mr Majoros wouldn’t comment on the politics of the issue, saying: “The Government did a lot to help businesses throughout the coronavirus pandemic and we just want to help our town.”

The Chocolate Café in Thames Side, Henley, has delivered free meals to about a dozen households every day. Owner Vivienne Lee made the same offer to residents of Goring, where she has another branch, but no one took it up.

Some customers offered cash donations towards the scheme but Ms Lee asked them to donate to the Nomad youth and community project at the d:two centre in Market Place, which runs a food bank.

She said: “Jo Heard, who manages our Goring café, asked me after the vote whether she could donate her lunch if a local family needed it. I told her that wasn’t necessary as we could do better than that.

“Our Facebook went wild with offers of help when we announced it and the families we’ve fed are very grateful, especially as they don’t have to walk to the café to collect orders.

“I don’t know anything about the politics — we just want to help people and I’d definitely consider doing this at Christmas as well.”

Sue Prior, Nomad’s funding

co-ordinator, said there was no extra demand for food this week but more generally it was “significantly” up on last year.

She said: “People are struggling because they’ve been furloughed then lost their job when it’s hard to find new work. Even if they apply for benefits, these take a while to kick in.

“We’ve also picked up a lot of elderly people who were shielding during lockdown and now find it difficult to go out shopping again.” Mr Howell said: “I’m all for businesses and other organisations moving on this but I voted as I did because people are already provided with a lot. Responsibility for feeding children lies firmly with parents and we shouldn’t be trying to take that away or argue that the state has a right to intervene.

“The Opposition’s motion was quite clearly trouble-making, intended to cause as many problems as possible, and I had no hesitation in voting against it as I believe the Government has done a good job of looking after children at this challenging time.

“It has given £63 million to local authorities to provide this sort of assistance while Universal Credit has increased by more than £1,000 a year, which well and truly covers the cost of breakfast.

“In many cases, it has provided children’s meals throughout the whole pandemic and I’m sure it stands by its record, as do I.

“We cannot anticipate what restrictions may be applied to daily life in the future and it would, in fact, be quite self-defeating.

“Since the start of the outbreak, the Government has been quick to respond to changing circumstances and offer support to those sections of society who need it. I am sure that will continue.”