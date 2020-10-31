Gravestone of ‘the man who made Henley’ to be restored

THE gravestone of the man said to have done more than anyone to create modern Henley is to be refurbished.

Charles Clements, a builder, was mayor of Henley six times and was made an honorary freeman of the town, having built many of its iconic buildings, such as Friar Park and what is now Barclays Bank in Hart Street.

He died 100 years ago but his memorial stone at Fairmile Cemetery had fallen over and the lettering had faded.

Now the current Mayor Ken Arlett has arranged for the stonework to be refurbished and will pay for the work.

Councillor Artlett, who is a retired builder, made the discovery after listening to a digital talk by local historian Michael Redley.

He was impressed by his predecessor’s achievements and was disappointed to find out his gravestone was in a state of disrepair.

The stone bares the names of Clements, his wife Eliza and their son Willie, who died when he was only 18.

Cllr Arlett, who is serving his second consecutive term as mayor, said: “This chap was just an ordinary working class fella that probably never envisaged he would get on the council or become mayor, especially six times, or become an alderman. He achieved so many things in his lifetime and I thought was worth recognition.

“Michael Redley did a talk and showed a picture of the headstone lying flat. I thought, ‘This fella has given up so much of his time for Henley’ and nobody would probably even know what he did.

“I was a working-class person when I first got involved. I didn’t have any aspirations of being a town councillor but the chance came along and I took it in 1991.

“Because I’m not spending my mayor’s allowance like I did last year, I’ve started donating bits and pieces and I want to do this.

“I will pay whatever it costs to refurbish this headstone, which won’t be cheap. It is worth doing for the next generation.”

On Wednesday, the council’s parks services staff helped transport the monument from the cemetery to stonemasons E T Sheppard in Reading Road for repair.

The work will involve cleaning the stone, replacing all the fixings with stainless steel ones, repainting the lettering and fixing back on a new foundation base. It will cost more than £1,000 and will take about six weeks.

Clements worked on the restoration and extension of St Mary’s and Holy Trinity churches, as well as the parish church at Fawley.

His last big building job was to oversee the construction of the Christ Church United Reformed Church in Reading Road, which was completed in 1908.

Mr Redley said: “My family occupies a house built by Charles Clements in Henley and 10 years ago I did a talk for the town’s history group on Norman Avenue, where we live, trying to find out all I could about the road, why it is what it is, who lived there and how it evolved. This brought me face to face with Charles Clements, whose ideas and attitudes to life emerged through Norman Avenue.

“I had no idea then of his wider importance — seen in his many other buildings, as a town councillor, alderman and mayor, and as a forceful presence with a real vision for the town, which he sustained over 40 years in local government. The underlying thought is one of which Charles Clements would have approved — simply that we engage with our town through a greater understanding of its past.”

E T Sheppard owner Angus Jones said: “I’m delighted help. It is what we do and the people that work for me are also local people who enjoy being tasked with work that involves local monuments.

“Working with headstones is very sensitive and every single job that comes into our workshop is treated as if it was our own family member that is being commemorated. This one is obviously special in that it is for a historic figure.”