Councils leaders in row with MPs over tier level

THE leader of South Oxfordshire District Council has accused the Government of being “short-sighted” in not putting the county into tier 2 covid alert level.

Sue Cooper believes it is only a matter of time before this happens anyway and criticised the county’s MPs, who backed the decision.

The MPs said the decision not to move tiers was based on expert advice and evidence.

The row came as the number of cases in South Oxfordshire leapt by 149 to 1,114 while the weekly infection rate per 100,000 of the population rose from 78.1 to 92.9. The figure was 67.6 a fortnight ago.

The total infection rate now stands at 784.2 per 100,000 while the overall death toll is 69, up by three in the past week.

The total number of deaths across Oxfordshire have gone up from 288 to 293.

County council leader Ian Hudspeth said he was “pushing hard” for Oxfordshire to move from tier 1 (medium) into tier 2 (high).

But late last week the chief medical advisor and the joint biosecurity centre decided that the county would remain in tier 1 as the majority of cases are in Oxford city.

Councillor Cooper said that before the decision was taken she had attended an emergency meeting and was persuaded of the benefits of moving into the higher category.

The meeting was attended by all of Oxfordshire’s district council leaders and chief executives and was briefed by the county’s director of public healh Ansaf Azhar on why the county should move up to tier 2. Mr Azhar later briefed te MPs,

Cllr Cooper said: “It is the pattern of the data — you can see more cases coming and the fact that we haven’t got many now doesn’t mean it won’t be worse next week.

“I’m worried the number of cases will get bigger. I think it is a matter of time.

“I thought it was sensible to go into tier 2, if only to make the point that we were doing something. The effect of going from one tier to another just slows everything down.

“One of the reasons for having the lockdown in the first place was to stop NHS facilities becoming overwhelmed and really that’s why we need this now. Until we’ve got a vaccine, a lot of people are going to get covid but we don’t want them all in hospital at the same time.

“There isn’t actually a huge difference between what you can and can’t do between the first and second tier — it mostly relates to the six people having to meet outside rather than being inside.

“Our message to everyone is to keep up with the hands, face and space message and if you want to meet other people it is safer to do so outside.

“Most of the transmissions are in households — people go outside, pick it up from someone else and it spreads very efficiently to other people in that family.”

The restrictions for each area are reviewed every 28 days.

Being in tier 1 means you can see people from different households, both indoors and outdoors, but only in groups of up to six. You should work from home where possible and, where this isn’t possible, workplaces should be covid secure.

Being in tier 2 means you can only meet up with other households outside. Only people who are in the same house or support bubble may meet inside. Shops can remain open, along with hospitality venues, but these must close at 10pm.

After the decison to keep Oxfordshire in tier 1, four Oxfordshire MPs, including Henley MP John Howell, issued a statement defending it.

They said: “We would be concerned about the prospect of individuals and businesses in wider Oxfordshire being placed under tier 2 restrictions on the basis of a problem that appears centred on the student population in Oxford city.

“Tier 2 puts tight restrictions on people being able to see friends and family and would have a negative impact on mental health and on our businesses, particularly those in the hospitality sector who have already faced significant difficulties due to coronavirus.

“We could see the case for potentially putting Oxford city into tier 2. However, in trying to do what is right for our constituents as a whole, we felt there was insufficient evidence to make the case for the whole county to be placed into tier two at this stage.

“Ultimately, the Government makes the decision on the advice of the chief medical officer and the joint biosecurity centre and that advice is that the evidence does not suggest that tier 2 is required for Oxford at this time, never mind for the wider Oxfordshire region, as council leaders are proposing.

“We will, of course, continue to engage closely with the Government, local leaders and public health chiefs to ensure that the appropriate measures are taken at the appropriate time for our area.”

Cllr Cooper also criticised the national track and trace system.

She said: “The big problem with all of this is that the data is always out of date.

“Until we get a decent track and trace system — and indeed until you can get the results of your test straight away — then the data is always behind the times.

“It is about the rate of increase and there was a big spike in Oxford city among young people.

“The universities have actually been very good at containing that but it has spread out now into the districts and among the age groups and that is the scary bit.”

The council says the virus is spreading to a wider age range across the county and that hospital admissions are also on the rise.

Councillor Hudspeth said moving to tier 2 would be a preventative measure to stem the spread of the virus and protect the county’s most vulnerable residents.

“We are aware that some businesses, particularly the hospitality sector, would be affected if we moved to a high alert level.

“However, we must do everything we can to keep residents across the county safe. We know the majority of transmissions occur when different households mix.

“Increasing our alert level to high, which prevents households from mixing socially in indoor settings, is one of the best ways we can help our residents at this critical time.”

Mr Howell said: “I think the majority of people in this constituency and across Oxfordshire are obeying the restrictions.

“This decision was not taken by the MPs but the chief medical officer and the joint biosecurity centre, which provided better evidence than the Oxfordshire director of public health.

“You have to ask the question of what the cost is to move into tier 2 in terms of the economy, because it could be disastrous and ruin hospitality. It would wreck business for pubs and restaurants. In addition, the Oxfordshire director for public health had not looked at the impact on mental health.

“We aren’t saying that Oxfordshire should never go into tier 2. What we are saying is the figures need to demonstrate there is a problem and I would say it is important to look at the admissions to hospitals.

“They are on the rise but it depends how quickly. We weren’t given figures for that and we weren’t given figures for deaths.”

