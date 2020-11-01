Pink ladies in kickabout for charity

THIRTY women took part in a five-a-side football tournament in Henley and raised £350 for Breast Cancer Now.

Lou Colam, captain of the newly-established AFC Henley ladies’ first XI, organised the event for her team-mates and their friends.

The teams included The Jigglers, Melons, Baps, Team Boobies and Breast Ham as well as The Mammaries, who won the tournament.

The women played 10-minute matches on the tiger turf at Henley Rugby Club, off Marlow Road, on Friday night.

They were encouraged to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and items of clothing included pink high-vis vests, headbands and T-shirts.

The women paid a donation to play and the teams were selected at random.

Mrs Colam said: “It went really well and achieved everything I wanted it to. We raised money for a good cause and everyone had a good time.

“When we started this, the ladies wanted a social, something where they could see each other outside of training and match days.

“We couldn’t all go to the pub or out for a meal, but with the tournament we could be in our ‘bubbles’ and socialise as well.

“The majority were women from the team but we had another group of ladies who contacted me because of the charity and said, ‘We’d like to get involved’ and we had a couple of others who hadn’t really played before.

“Many of the ladies in the squad have been affected, directly or indirectly, by breast cancer.

“As it is predominantly women affected by the disease, I felt that, as a women’s team, we should create an event and make some noise about breast cancer.”

At the end of the tournament certificates were presented and the winning team were awarded a free brunch at Drifters café in Duke Street, Henley, which sponsored the event.

There was also a raffle with prizes of a £50 sports massage with Tony Robinson, of Henley Practice, a football from Henley Sports, chocolate from Gorvett & Stone, a bag of goodies from Boots and a collection of printed bags from Fenella Smith.

Mrs Colam thanked the rugby club for free use of the turf and the Menza café and bar at the club, which stayed open late.

Meanwhile, her friend Claire Smith, from Henley, has been running every day throughout this month to support the campaign.

Mrs Smith, who is a keen runner, aimed to clock up 100km and hit her target this week, raising £1,400. She ran with her pet dog Izzy, who was rescued from Romania.

Mrs Smith said: “I thought I’d make it a bigger challenge by taking the dog with me. She’s less keen when it’s raining but if Izzy’s not with me it doesn’t count.

“I had breast cancer about four years ago and part of getting through all the treatment was running.

“Friends and family knew at the time and I’d just been thinking that I needed to do something that would promote awareness.

“It was this time of year that I was diagnosed. I had surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy and now I’m well and healthy.”

Mrs Smith has a JustGiving page. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2TnxRVR