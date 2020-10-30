Police launch new appeal for information after murder victim named

A WOMAN found dead at a beauty spot near Watlington has been named by police.

Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Carole Wright, 62, from London, was discovered in woodland at the Watlington Hill National Trust estate on Friday at about 5.50pm.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after being found naked and bleeding in a shower room of a property in nearby Christmas Common, according to residents.

It is believed the victim and her attacker were known to each other, say police.

Christmas Common resident Sue Yerburgh told the Henley Standard the family had been using their swimming pool and hadn’t noticed him slip inside.

“He was hiding in their house and he was in their shower room,” she said. “Apparently the police came and he was naked, bleeding and injured.”

It is understood he was in the shower room for two hours and forensic officers visited the property on Saturday afternoon.

“You don’t expect something like that to happen here so it’s a bit of a shock,” said Mrs Yerburgh. “I feel very sorry for the poor woman and you wonder what on earth has happened and why it’s happened?

“It’s something you hear about happening in other places.”

Police cordoned off the Watlington Hill car park and a large area of woodland with officers on patrol at the entrance to the car park

Forensic officers were on the scene along with several police vehicles, including marked and unmarked cars, and forensics vans.

Officers have also closed part of the road that runs from Christmas Common to Cookley Green.

Mrs Wright’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, of Thames Valley Police’s major crime unit, said: “Our condolences, thoughts and support is with the family of Carole Wright at this unimaginably traumatic time.

“The force’s thorough investigation continues and searches in Watlington Hill National Trust park are ongoing.

“I would like to thank the local community for their support and co-operation while our officers and staff have been in the area carrying out vital police work to establish the circumstances of what happened to Carole.”

Today (Friday) police again appealed for information that could help their investigation.

Det Insp Roddy added: “It has been one week since we launched an investigation into this tragic incident.

“Officers will be in the area of Watlington Hill National Trust car park between midday and 6pm today (Friday) carrying out anniversary checks.

“If you have any information, please speak to any of the officers at that location.

“We are specifically appealing for witnesses who were in the local area between 2pm and 6pm last Friday, who may have seen anything suspicious or unusual to please come forward. No matter how small you think the information is, it could be vital to the investigation, so please get in touch.

“Furthermore, we have yet to recover the victim’s handbag and would also appeal to anyone who may have information as to its whereabouts to please let us know."

A post-mortem was conducted on Monday but the cause of death has not yet been established. Further specialist forensic tests will be undertaken which will take some time, say police.

Officers said the arrested man remained in "serious but stable" condition in hospital.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Craig Kirby, of the major crime unit, said: “We are still in the very early stages of our investigation and I realise that members of the community may have concerns.

“We believe that this was not a random attack and that the victim and the attacker were known to each other.

“I would continue to appeal for anyone with information around this incident no matter how insignificant it may seem to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen on speaking to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Watlington Hill area before or around 5.50pm.

“At this stage we are also tentatively linking this incident to reports of a man acting suspiciously near the Fox and Hounds pub in the Christmas Common area of Watlington at around 3.30pm.

“As such we are also asking anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in this area or anyone who believes they have information that they think could assist us in our investigation to please get in touch.

“A number of scenes will remain in place in the Christmas Common area whilst we continue to investigate and I would like to thank the public for their patience.

“Members of the public will see an increased presence whilst we continue to investigate. If anyone has any concerns about this incident or even information they would like to pass on they can speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

Residents of Christmas Common said they were shocked by the incident.

Jack Rodan said: “It doesn’t really happen around here.”

Jaine McCormack had pulled up outside her home in the village at about 3.30pm when she spotted a black Ford with a cracked windscreen and dented roof.

A man she described as in his twenties and “highly agitated” left the passenger side of the vehicle and ran towards her.

She said she got back into her Volkswagen Golf and locked the doors.

After pulling into her driveway she went back out into the road, but the man had disappeared. She believed he had landed on the car from a height and then got inside, but didn't witness this.

Ms McCormack said she’d heard the woman driving the car screaming and went to check on her.

“She was in total shock,” she said.

“It’s such a random thing. It doesn’t make me feel scared going out into the woods."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 1300 of October 23.