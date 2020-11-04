Christmas shop opens then shuts until November 21

THE Tree Barn Christmas Shop has opened for a 19th year — but is closed for the next two weeks due to the second coronavirus lockdown.

The business, which sells a wide range of festive decorations, is owned by Jane Ingram and based in Greenfield Farm in Christmas Common, where her husband Andrew grows Christmas trees commercially.

Mrs Ingram opened the shop at the weekend but then closed it again until Saturday, November 21 when the tree sales will begin.

It sells tree decorations, candles, stocking fillers, reusable wrapping paper and traditional advent calendars, among many other items. Mrs Ingram said covid-19 safety precautions had been put in place, including a one-way system and hand sanitiser for customers.

She said: “It has been very difficult this year as we had to change a lot of displays around for social distancing reasons.”

Mrs Ingram said it didn’t feel right to stay open after the announcement of the second lockdown.

She said: “We feel morally that while we are just selling baubles, that we don’t qualify as a garden centre.

“On November 21 we will open as normal and if we can let people into the store we will.

“Then morally we’ve done our bit. We really hope it will go smoothly — we want to give people a lovely Christmas.”

The shop display has an underwater theme this year.

“We like to try and make things a bit different,” said Mrs Ingram, who started choosing the products in January.

“It’s a full-time job for me but I do have three other ‘elves’ that work part-time and come in and help,” she said.

“We spend the time unpacking and pricing and we then dress the trees in October.”

This year’s stock includes a large range of eco-friendly items, including reusable ribbon, eco-wrapping paper, biodegradable glitter and eco-toys.