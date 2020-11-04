New deli owner pledges to stay open during lockdown

A NEW grocery and delicatessen has opened in Henley.

The Henley Larder in Bell Street has taken over the premises of the former Henley Coffee Shop, which closed earlier this year.

It was officially opened by the Mayor Ken Arlett and owner Zoë Ferreira on Friday.

The shop sells homemade cakes, bread, cheeses, pastries and a range of bottled drinks. The stock has all been locally sourced.

Mrs Ferreira, 38, of Greys Road, Henley, said: “The only reason I wanted to start this is because there are so many amazing products available from Henley and I thought there should be an opportunity to buy these within the town.

“My dream is coming true and I’m very excited as it has been a long time coming.

“I hope it’s going to be good for the town, especially during these strange times.”

Councillor Arlett said: “It’s my pleasure to open the Henley Larder. When I was a young boy everyone seemed to have a larder in their house so now they don’t, this shop will be more popular.”

His wife Dororthy was the first customer in the deli and she bought some cookies and a sausage roll.

Mrs Ferreira grew up in Henley and attended Gillotts School and The Henley College.

She then studied drama in London before moving to New York to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

At the end of her studies, she opened a pop-up restaurant with her brother Leo.

Mrs Ferreira said: “I have always been interested in food. I started with running a roaming restaurant with my brother and we even did a few pop-ups in Henley. We got to know a lot of suppliers through doing that so when I moved back to Henley a year ago I felt there was a need for something in the town centre to show off the amazing local products.”

Mrs Ferreira, who lives with her husband Andre, a podiatrist, and their dog Olivea, added: “The reason I moved back is because I love Henley so much.

“We have an amazing community here — I’m grateful to be back, especially at the moment with everything going on.”

The Henley Larder will remain open during the lockdown.