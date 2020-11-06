Here we go again: volunteers ready to help elderly and vulnerable during second lockdown

VOLUNTEERS are preparing to step up their efforts to support vulnerable people during the second coronavirus lockdown.

Mutual aid groups in Henley and the surrounding area were established in March when the first wave of the pandemic took hold and the country went into lockdown for the first time.

Many of them have continued to provide essential services to the elderly and vulnerable since the restrictions were eased in July.

Group co-ordinators were busy making arrangements even before the Government confirmed the latest four-week lockdown in England, which began yesterday (Thursday).

Emma Taylor, co-ordinator of Henley Mutual Aid, said the group had proved to be a lifeline for many people and she hoped it would be just as successful this time.

The group has more than 2,100 members in its Facebook group, with a team of about 300 volunteers carrying out requests via a WhatsApp group.

There are nearly 60 area co-ordinators for the town, which is divided into different areas each with about 80 households.

Mrs Taylor, who lives in Western Avenue, said: “It was something that was really needed earlier this year because it was an unprecedented situation for the whole country and we started from scratch.

“Because of the fantastic people that live in Henley, we were able to set up a network for the whole town and it is testament to the amazing community that we have.

“People were so willing to help, it was incredible. We were pretty much overwhelmed with requests and it was such a lovely thing to be a part of.

“I think the need for emotional support will be greater this time. People won’t be able to get out and about as much because it is not as nice and we know that the shorter days do affect people mentally.

“These streets and core groups are already set up and people know each other much better now. In the previous lockdown, people were often meeting complete strangers and finding their neighbours for the first time but there will be a stronger feeling of friendship and support this time.”

Henley Mutual Aid is now linked to South Oxfordshire District Council through Oxfordshire All In, which handles calls from vulnerable people from across the county.

Co-ordinators are now ready to support residents with essential requests, such as food shopping, collecting prescriptions and talking over the phone.

Mrs Taylor, who works for the NHS in maternity transformation, said: “Everybody knows what they are doing, so it is just a matter of getting back to it.

“Hopefully the need won’t be as great and people will have been able to set themselves up with online shopping and prescription services.

“A lot of people have got better and they are much more prepared going into this second lockdown but our network is here for anybody who needs help.

“If there are any new people who would like to volunteer, we would be happy for them to contact us through our website.”

If you live in Henley and need support, visit henleymutualaid.org.uk or call the district council helpline on 01235 422600 from 8.30am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Shiplake Villages Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group has about 200 volunteers who are responsible for different areas of Lower Shiplake and Shiplake Cross, which have been split into 10 zones.

Co-ordinator Joanne Stone said: “We never went away and we are still here to provide support for villagers if they need us.

“We are hoping that most people will have a support network in place but we will be here for those that don’t.

“We’ve mainly been picking up prescriptions and helping people with their shopping. We’ve been trying to help people to help themselves — a lot of our co-ordinators have enabled people to do online food shopping orders.

“A lot of people don’t like calling on volunteers to help them because they want control over it. What we’ve tried to do is teach people to give them the freedom to be able to look after themselves.”

Mrs Stone, who is a parish councillor, added: “We had a great response the first time and it has really brought the community together.

“I’ve asked the volunteers if they are happy to continue, with some of them having gone back to work, and we are hoping we won’t be called on as much because we’ve been here before.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen in March. People were worried that shops might run out of stock but we are better prepared now.

“A lot of the local shops are geared towards offering takeaways and the village shop was brilliant last time.”

Cllr Stone formed the group with fellow villager Kate Oldridge after Carol and Mark Harvey, who run the village stores in Station Road, started collecting names of vulnerable residents.

Each area has its own co-ordinator and the network covers more than 600 households and about 2,000 villagers.

If you need support from Shiplake Villages Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group, call 0118 940 6665 or email covid-19@shiplakevillages.com

The Binfield Heath Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group now has 180 members who collect and deliver prescriptions and shopping.

The team of volunteers are also happy to make phone calls to residents who are vulnerable or lonely. They can also provide help with trips to the post office, or with dog walking.

Author Amanda Jennings, who is one of the co-ordinators, said: “We are absolutely still here for anyone who needs help. It is not only about practical help in terms of groceries, but also — going into winter — there might be people who are struggling and feeling a bit worried. There are plenty of volunteers who can offer a friendly voice.

“There was a groundswell of positivity and coming together in March. We are hoping we will have that same spirit and enthusiasm but we realise that we may need to be there for people in a slightly different way this time and play a more supportive role.

“We are a bit quieter now and most people have been helped by their neighbours. We are seeing that relationships that were formed during the first lockdown have continued over the summer.”

Volunteers were separated into different WhatsApp groups to cover different parts of the village and surrounding areas. The group is also linked to the Henley and Shiplake groups with co-ordinators sharing ideas and resources.

Mrs Jennings added: “The fear factor of the unknown has hopefully gone away. In March, we had no idea how it was going to pan out and there were times when I thought we might be mobilising village halls for medical emergencies but that didn’t happen.

“It feels like much more of a known quantity this. It is still going to be difficult — people might not be worried about going to the shops, but I do worry that they will suffer from loneliness.

“If people are concerned about their mental health, or worried about their finances, we can also signpost them to services that can aid them.”

If you are in Binfield Heath and need help, call 01189 471495 or visit the group’s Facebook page.

The Wargrave Coronavirus Help Group was established by Michele Bryan, who lives in Purfield Drive, and there are more than 400 people who have joined its Facebook page. Street co-ordinators have been made responsible for different parts of the village to carry out errands for anyone in need.

Mrs Bryan, who works in administration, said: “Our main focus at the moment is to think of different ways to help people who are living on their own because this is going to be a very frightening time for them.

“Through these unprecedented times, it doesn’t matter what your normal financial status is because everybody will be struggling. People will be housebound but they might be too proud to ask for help.

“This situation has been going on for such a long time that it will take its toll even if you’ve had a safety net. We are trying to fill the gaps. It has been a great team effort and we are all learning as we go.”

Mrs Bryan is also thinking about starting a food bank through St Mary’s Church and a Christmas toy donation scheme.

She added: “It is very early stages but it must be incredibly stressful for parents. Overall, we want to look at the local need for food and financial assistance. It is important to reiterate and spread the word that help is available.

“There are a lot of people who have been doing stuff for their neighbours without the influence of the group because that is the way they’ve always done things.”

If you live in Wargrave and need assistance, call Mrs Bryan on 07966 585529 or visit facebook.com/

groups/910146752747464

The Goring & Streatley Village Helpline was established in March by Nikki Swan, who runs her own business called Sustainable Rural Development. She said: “We did a survey at the end of the first lockdown to try to learn some lessons and the overall response was that it was brilliant.

“We want to make sure that nobody is missed out this time. I think it is going to be very tough. A lot of people are worse off than they were at the beginning of March and may have lost their jobs but I am really confident that we will be able to give them the support they need.

“We are a volunteer group and we are working closely with the parish councils on both sides of the river. If anyone is struggling, I would urge them to ring us and if we can find an answer for them, we will.

“Please don’t be too proud. This area is slightly more affluent and people are worried about coming forward but they shouldn’t be because the help is there.”

Volunteers will help to collect shopping and medicines and assist with online needs. The support group also has a team of fully trained counsellors, who offer their time to talk.

Mrs Swan added: “Everybody is given basic training in confidentiality and safeguarding and we try to match skills with needs but we deploy the volunteers when the help is needed.

“We want to make sure that anyone in need is able to get assistance during the lockdown. If we can’t provide it, we will signpost them to someone who can. We’ve got about 300 volunteers and we are checking to see how many of those people will be available.”

A website has been launched by the group at goringandstreatley.org

If you are in Goring and need help, call (01491) 525639 or email

contact covid19.help@streatley.org