Retailers disappointed but resigned to second lockdown pre-Christmas

RETAILERS in Henley say they are disappointed but not surprised the second national lockdown has been enforced by the Government.

November is typically a busy month for them as it’s near to Christmas but shops are having to close for almost the whole month this year.

Many traders will take advantage of the furlough scheme, which has now been extended to cover the four-week lockdown.

Others plan to continue trading using their websites.

Laurence Morris, who runs Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, said: “It is very, very frustrating but we understand the reasons why the decision has been made. We might not like it, but we have to deal with it.

“November is one of our busiest months and to lose a whole month’s turnover is not great, especially as the last few months we have actually been working really hard to get back to where we were.

“I think we’re in a strong position to get through this, it will just mean the recovery will take slightly longer. We have got to work through it and we’re remaining positive.”

Mr Morris added: “We were hoping this wasn’t going to happen but at the end of the day, I think the Government had no choice.

“My staff will be furloughed in the same way as the previous lockdown. From a business perspective, I have been working with suppliers getting extended credit terms.”

Last month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced cash grants of up to £3,000 per month for businesses required to close in local lockdowns.

Mr Morris said: “£3,000 is not nearly enough but, at the end of the day, if the grant is there and available and we qualify than absolutely we will be applying.

“When the announcement was made we put various statements on social media which were basically saying, ‘Please support your local shops’. We have our fingers crossed that we will re-open on December 2 and the lockdown will not be extended.

“The need to support local shops in Henley is absolutely imperative. We believe the people of Henley will support us.”

Sam Jonkers, of Jonkers Rare Books in Hart Street, said she believed the second lockdown was inevitable.

“We rather hoped it would happen earlier and be shorter break,” she said. “I suppose, like most people, it’s a mixed reaction. I think it has to be done and I’m in agreement with it.”

She said it would be a hard period for the business as November was probably the shop’s busiest month of the year.

“It’s disappointing but we’re in a lucky position,” she added. “We have a really good website and we can continue to operate. We offer a click and collect service and video consultations. We will use the furlough scheme definitely. I think there will be someone in the office every day but we will not all be full-time.”

Emma Downes, joint manager of the Bell Bookshop in Bell Street, said: “We are disappointed but it was not unexpected.

“October sales have been terrific and the outlook was looking very good for November and December.

“On a positive note, we are much better prepared for this second lockdown with an online shop, click and collect, delivery in Henley and posting out to further afield.

“Our hope is that we will come out of lockdown on December 2 and be released into a tier system where we can continue trading.

“We’re thankful to our loyal customers for their support and who avoid using the online giants and as a result the shop will be manned between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm to help with enquiries and collections.” Antony Reineke, owner of bespoke jewellers Studio 35 in Duke Street, said: “I didn’t think just one lockdown was going to be enough so, mentally, I’ve been prepared for it to happen. I did think it would be before Christmas.

“Christmas is a very important period for the UK as a whole and they want to try to deal with the problem before then because there’s socialising and people indoors so I guess now was really the only time they could have done it.”

Mr Reineke said he would carry on as normal with his business. He explained: “During the last lockdown we did keep the workshop open and working and we’ll do the same this time.

“As long as we have got work, and the workshop has got a lot of orders already, we will keep working. I think a month will be fine.

“It just means a lot less people walking around outside and possibly coming in and randomly purchasing something. The majority of my guys are workshop-based so there won’t be any need to furlough anyone.”

He added: “We have got a website our clients look at and we have got a very good rapport with our client base. Anything they want they can pick up the phone and ask.

“I think if you’re just selling stuff out of the window a month is a long time but we have more than a month’s work in anyway.

“People haven’t been on holiday and they might want to treat themselves to something nice instead.”

Pam Edwards, manager of Busby & Fox in Bell Street, said: “We have been here before and now we’re here again.

“It’s just incredibly unfortunate but we have an online store as well so all our efforts will be directed that way.

“We’re just hoping it’s for the month and not running into Christmas.”

She said business had experienced a good level of trade since the first lockdown and added: “I think the town had a lot of people coming for the day that wouldn’t normally.

“Henley customers have been incredibly supportive of all the things we have put in place — the mask wearing, the hand sanitiser — and we have not had a problem.

“It’s a great shame that this has happened. I think in this area we have done quite well to stick to the rules.”