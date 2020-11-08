Charity volunteer receives exceptional service award

A CHARITY volunteer has been presented with a long service award by the Princess Royal.

Zara Campbell-Harris has been an instructor at Wyfold Riding for the Disabled for 45 years.

The charity, which is based at Wyfold Court, provides horse riding facilities for people from South Oxfordshire and Reading with physical or mental disabilities.

Mrs Campbell-Harris has helped train other instructors, provided group sessions for clients and found new ponies that are suitable for the specialised work. She is also a trustee of the charity.

She was presented with the charity’s President’s Award by Princess Anne at a ceremony in Newbury. The Princess has been president of the charity since 1976.

The award is given to only 12 people per year who have “provided service of an exceptional nature”. Mrs Campbell-Harris, who is in her eighties, said: “The award came as a complete surprise and I was absolutely thrilled and honoured.

“Wyfold RDA has been and still is a very important part of my life. I was involved, together with my late husband, in the planning, fundraising and setting up of our present venue. It is rewarding that the group has gone from strength to strength with so many fantastic volunteers with whom it has been such a privilege to work.

“It is also very rewarding when we know that we can give our riders and our carriage drivers a lot of joy and opportunity to achieve.” Mrs Campbell-Harris, who continues to help out two days a week even though she was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year, said it was a “wonderful” charity and her children had been inspired to follow in her footsteps.

Her daughter, Clare, is vice-chairman of Newbury RDA and her son, Jamie, is treasurer. They both attended the ceremony.

Mrs Campbell-Harris received a 40-year long service award in 2015 and was due to receive one for 45 years’ service this year but the ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gill Rushworth, fundraising

co-ordinator for Wyfold RDA, said: “She is a wonderful role model for volunteers everywhere.”

Wyfold RDA currently has eight ponies or horses of varying sizes and offers rides to children and adults. It has access to facilities including an outdoor arena and parkland. The group is affiliated to the Riding for the Disabled Association.

For more information, visit www.wyfoldrda.org.uk