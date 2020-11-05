Man charged with murder after body found in woodland

A MAN has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found at a beauty spot near Watlington.

Daniel O’Hara-Wright, 23, of Regent Avenue, Hillingdon, appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court today (Thursday) and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on January 8.

The body of Carole Wright, 62, from London, was found at the Watlington Hill National Trust estate on Friday, October 23.

Her family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.