Bill means I can't bring my family home

A MAN who grew up in Henley and now lives in the Czech Republic with his wife and baby daughter has criticised the Government for denying him the right to return to the UK with his family.

Adam Moore contacted the Henley Standard after learning that Henley MP John Howell supports the Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination Bill, which will end free movement of people under retained European Union laws post-Brexit.

The House of Lords proposed an amendment to allow British citizens residing in the EU at the end of the transition period on December 31 the right to return with their EU spouses.

But this was rejected by MPs, including Mr Howell.

If the Bill becomes law, Mr Moore, 38, will be unable to return to Henley on a long-term basis without leaving his wife Pavlina, 32, behind in Prague.

He said: “The knock-on effect of Brexit is something we’ve been keeping an eye on because we’ve chosen to make our lives in Europe and we did so when we had freedom of movement.

“I’m able to stay in the Czech Republic long-term if I want to but this was something of a surprise. When we found out about it, we thought there had been some kind of mistake because nobody could think this was the right or the fair thing to do.

“We expected to be able to move back to the UK if we wanted to.”

Mr Moore spent 30 years in Henley, living in Park Road with his parents and older sister, Kate, who now lives in Farnham.

He went to Trinity Primary School and Gillotts School and was a member at Henley Tennis Club.

Mr Moore said: “If either of my parents are sick or need care, we would want to be able to come back as a family and look after them.

“How on earth can you make the decision between caring for your parents and leaving your wife behind?

“Pavlina was absolutely shocked and so were my parents. There was always a feeling that we would have that security and now we feel as though that option has been taken away from us.”

Mr Moore met his wife when she was visiting the UK during a gap year in 2009. They decided to move to Prague two years later and were married in 2017.

Mr Moore said: “She was studying in the Czech Republic and English was one of her subjects. We are very like-minded people and she is a very caring person.

“We both have similar priorities and like helping others. Family is very important to us and we had a shared interest in travel.

“We started doing a long-distance relationship for the first year and I would fly regularly to Prague and she came to England the following summer to look after a disabled teenager in Stoke Row.

“We bought a house that was the closest thing to the Czech equivalent of Henley.

“I loved growing up in Henley and I always thought I would have the option to go back there with my family.”

The couple now have a five-month-old daughter called Emily, who has dual citizenship.

Mr Moore, who works in human resources, has lived in the Czech Republic for long enough to have permanent residency, although he does not having voting rights.

However, his wife, who works in events planning, would not be able to stay in the UK for any longer than six months during a period of one year. Mr Moore emailed Mr Howell about his decision to vote against the Lords amendment and was disappointed at his response.

He said: “He tried to explain his rationale, which was that he felt it was unfair to give one group of people rights that other people won’t have.

“I think that is a pretty poor excuse. We are in a unique situation having moved abroad and there was an expectation that we would be able to come back.

“I’m allowed to come back but my wife can’t unless she meets certain requirements, which are very difficult to meet.

“To say you have to leave your wife behind because she is Czech is what this comes down to and I can’t believe people think this is right or fair. For John to say it is right and fair is really surprising and I still can’t understand the rationale.

“We don’t know what will happen in the future but for now it feels like the end of the debate and our friends and family in the UK were surprised this wasn’t being spoken about more.

“In my latest response to John, I asked him, ‘How am I going to explain to my daughter that the country I was born in — and she is a citizen of — is putting restrictions on how her mother can never live there?’

“We all want our children to understand right from wrong and how can you just take away something from people when there doesn’t seem to be a need?”

Mr Howell declined to comment.