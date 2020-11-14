Actor returns to work as Santa

A FORMER actor is returning to his old job for a online Christmas series.

Oliver Coleman, 37, who played paediatrician Dr Tom Kent in Casualty, has created At Home With Santa.

The series includes four six-minute episodes on a theme of Christmas, from decorating the tree to eating mince pies.

Mr Coleman, from Peppard, plays Santa and his wife Charlotte Salt is Rosie Dimples. Inbetweeners actress Tamla Kari plays chief elf Holly and The Musketeers actress Maimie McCoy is charge of styling the food.

The episodes will be released during December with the first to be launched tomorrow (Saturday).

Mr Coleman, who now runs an event management company, said he wanted to find a way to help people enjoy Christmas during the coronavirus pandemic. He and his wife feel that the crisis has affected children’s mental health and they will help address some of those concerns with an “Ask Santa” segment in each episode.

In addition, £1 from each sale of the series will go towards Brain Buddies, a mental health charity. All episodes will also be donated to children’s hospitals and hospices.

Mr Coleman said: “The charity side is a huge thing for us and if people really get on board with it we can really help a lot of charities.

“We are using the power of media to reach hospitals and hospices and if they contact me I will send it to them.”

Mrs Salt, who met Mr Coleman on the set of Casualty in which she played Dr Sam Nicholls, said: “It has been such a hard time for the arts and hospitality industry and after having a baby at the beginning of this year, life has been a serious rollercoaster so when we started to form this idea it gave us focus and hope.”

Mr Coleman quit the acting profession in 2014. His wife has continued acting and is currently looking forward to the release of her new musical drama, Everyone’s Talking About Jamie.

To buy episodes of the series, which cost £5.99 each or £19.99 as a bundle, visit https://naiveproductions.com/

