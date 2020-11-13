Cyclist’s coast-to-coast challenge

A CYCLIST rode from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Sam Clarke suffers from Alport syndrome, a degenerative genetic disease which causes the tissues in parts of the body to break down.

He will eventually require a kidney transplant and could need dialysis as soon as next year.

The 32-year-old film-maker raised almost £20,000 for research charity Alport UK after spending almost seven weeks riding north and camping at night.

Mr Clarke, who is now back home recovering, said: “I am overwhelmed at the amount.”

He began raising money earlier this year when he cycled more than 3,300 miles across Europe and completed more than 25 skydives in 14 countries.

When the coronavirus outbreak began he was forced to fly home to avoid having to go into lockdown in Albania.

Then when the lockdown ended in July he decided to fly back to the country to collect his bike and finish his ride in Britain.

Mr Clarke set off from Cornwall on September 7 and reached the northern end of Scotland in the penultimate week of October. He filmed all his exploits along the way and is now editing the footage into a series of clips which he will upload to YouTube.

Mr Clarke said: “When the lockdown kicked in I had to drop everything. I assumed it would be only a few months before I’d be back out cycling in Europe but, like most people, I underestimated the seriousness of the situation.

“The months dragged on and in the end I just wanted to get my bike back. It’s a standard touring model and not worth much but it has sentimental value after everything I’ve done.

“It was being kept in a hotel storage room and my friends over there said, ‘It’ll be gone by now — this is Albania’ but the hotel promised me it was still there and sure enough, it was.”

For his UK ride, Mr Clarke mostly followed the National Cycle Route along country paths but had to use A-roads in Scotland, where there were fewer alternatives. He took diversions through every national park along the way, including the Peak District and Lake District, so rode a total of 1,141 miles instead of the shortest possible route of 876 miles.

Mr Clarke, who used to work for Henley video agency The Creative, camped each night and ate for less than £6 a day with cheap, high-energy foods such as porridge, tortillas, fruit and pasta.

On three or four occasions he stayed in hotels and each time the owners let him stay and have dinner free of charge when they found out what he was doing.

He said: “I was pleased to tackle such an iconic route but in my own way, being self-supporting and camping in the wild like I did in Europe.

“I did plan it a little in advance but I really took it day by day. I knew, for example, that I wanted to do some surfing at Woolacombe but there were big gaps where I could just get on my bike and see where I’d end up. I knew I’d be fine as long as I kept going in roughly the right direction.

“The kindness of strangers along the way was just incredible and it was nice to warm up in a hotel a few times.

“However, most evenings I’d just pitch up somewhere pretty, where I thought I might have a nice view to wake up to.”

One night, he set up camp in a farmer’s field near Chester and a herd of cows gathered around his tent. Some were curious and tried to poke their heads inside.

Mr Clarke said: “It was a bit intimidating and I was worried about being trampled but I stepped outside and they gave me some space.

“I did think about leaving but they seemed to lose interest so I stayed anyway and left very early in the morning.

“The Wye Valley was one of my highlights because it was absolutely stunning, as was the Lake District. I stopped to take a hike around Buttermere Lake because I’d seen pictures online and wanted to see it in person. The views of Loch Lomond were pretty incredible too.”

Mr Clarke was cycling into headwinds almost all the way and only enjoyed a tail wind in the very final hours before arriving at John O’Groats around sunset where he took a selfie.

He said: “I got some great shots at the finish, once the tourists had gone, and it felt amazing to have finished.

“I’m really pleased with the footage I got and I’m looking forward to getting it online. After such a long ride, it’s also glorious to be able to rest at home.

“I’m proud that so many people have wanted to give money and excited to inspire others with Alport syndrome to enjoy sport and live active lifestyles.” Mr Clarke had a check-up en route in Manchester which found his kidney function had declined but he was able to keep going by pacing himself.

A follow-up in Edinburgh confirmed his health hadn’t been too badly affected.

He said: “I did fatigue quickly at times but I’ve learned through experience how far I can push myself.

“There’s a chance that I might pick up the Europe ride again at some point but it depends on my health and my finances. If I end up on dialysis in the next year, it probably won’t happen for a while.

“To be honest, I’m very happy with the amount of adventure I’ve had lately — it has given me the incentive to sit still for a bit and focus on building up my YouTube channel. I won’t feel the need to go gallivanting off again for a while.”

Mr Clarke was diagnosed at the age of two and began wearing hearing aids when he was 15.

The condition runs in his family and also affects his uncle Terry Sopp, 60, who lives in Woodcote.

Mr Clarke runs an online awareness campaign called Scrap The Mask in which he encourages people to be more open about how the disease affects them.

To sponsor him, visit fightingfailurechallenge.com