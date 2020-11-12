Second developer wants to use controversial pipeline

PLANS for 20 new homes in Shiplake could use a controversial drainage system being proposed for a separate development of 95 homes nearby.

Westbourne Homes has applied for planning permission to build on a paddock off the A4155 Reading Road at the junction with Woodlands Road.

The site is immediately south of the Regency Place development at the former Thames Farm, which has been granted planning permission but construction work has not begun because of a potential flooding issue.

Taylor Wimpey wants to drain surface water from the site into Lash Brook on the other side of the village but residents fear this would increase the flood risk to their homes.

The company originally planned to drain surface water using soakaways, which channel it deeper into the ground, but had to change tack after discovering the chalk bedrock was prone to developing sink holes.

Now it plans to inject weak areas with a type of grout and channel water to a pumping station in one corner of the site, then lay a new pipeline from here along Reading Road, Station Road and Mill Road into the brook. It claims the water would then drain into the River Thames.

Following protests by villagers, Taylor Wimpey has been asked by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to carry out a full flood assessment, which it has agreed to do.

In the meantime, Westbourne Homes is discussing with Thames Water using the same system if it is granted permission.

Beal Consulting, lead engineers for the developer, says it can foresee “no technical reasons” why the surface water flowing from both sites could not be discharged via the pipeline.

But Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended the application is refused.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “We all know that the history of the site next door has now become problematic. This has got to be wrong from an environmental point of view.

“The idea that you have to take away surface water in order for the houses to be stable is a perfectly sensible thing to do but to actually move it two miles towards the Thames to make it safe, with all the flooding risk, is absolutely daft.”

The Westbourne Homes site, called Crossways, is in Harpsden parish and is not earmarked for development in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

The town council’s planning officer Jodie Rhymes has said the development would not be sustainable and would have a “detrimental” impact on the semi-rural character of the area .

In a report, she said: “The proposal would result in cramped and dense development highly visible in the street scene.

“The development would extend into and encroach into the countryside and the suburban nature of the application would be damaging to the landscape.

“This is important green space between Thames Farm and Shiplake and development in this location would lead to coalescence of settlements.” Mrs Rhymes said the development would also result in the loss of a number of trees that were considered to have high amenity value.

There were also concerns over the proposed access point so close to a bend in Reading Road and the development would result in more vehicles moving along this stretch of road.

Westbourne Homes says the site is not within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and has no other special landscape designations.

Managing director Charlie Simpson has said the housing would be “logical infill” because of adjacent properties and the Regency Place development.

The Environment Agency has lodged a holding objection to the application, saying the developer has not supplied “adequate information to demonstrate that the risks posed to groundwater can be satisfactorily managed”.

If the scheme is approved, it would bring the number of homes due to be built along a short stretch of the A4155 road to 234, more than seven times the number allocated to Shiplake three years ago.