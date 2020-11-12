Break in at newsagent

A NEWSAGENT in Henley has been broken into.

Northfield End Store, in Northfield End, was targeted at 1.25am today (Thursday) and cigarettes and alcohol were stolen.

Police were at the scene and officers taped off the entrance.

The shop was closed and produce was strewn across the floor.

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101 quoting reference 43200372061.