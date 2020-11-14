Charities awarded thousands in funding

CHARITIES in Henley and the surrounding area have been awarded funding totalling more than £80,000.

The money has come from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s £200m Coronavirus Community Support Fund.

Riverside Counselling Services in Henley has been awarded almost £50,000, The Chiltern Centre, off Greys Road, £10,000, and Headway Thames Valley, in Greys Road, £9,470. The Ways and Means Trust, in Peppard, has received £9,868,

The Music Club, an afterschool activity for children and young people with disabilities and additional needs which meets at Woodcote Village Hall, has received £2,100.

The funding is part of a larger package which is helping both through larger charities working to support communities across the country and through charities based in this area.

This provides funds as follows:

• £200 million to hospices across England

• £200 million to the Coronavirus Community Support Fund, distributed by the National Lottery Community Fund, with a focus on supporting small- and medium-sized charities

• £160 million to government departments for charities working on the frontline of the covid response, on issues such as tackling domestic violence, supporting the nation’s mental health and protecting vulnerable children

• £37 million to the BBC’s Big Night In appeal, matching the generosity of the public in raising funds for Children In Need, Comic Relief and the National Emergencies Trust

• £85 million through the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s Community Match Challenge, which has worked with a range of philanthropists and funders to unlock more than £160m for good causes

• £60 million to the devolved administrations to support charities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

• £5 million to the Voluntary and Community Sector Emergencies Partnership to support volunteers in local areas.

This package builds on £150 million which was released from the government’s Dormant Assets scheme which will now support charities, communities and individuals affected by the pandemic.

Henley MP John Howell said: “I am very pleased that charities in this constituency have been recognised for the hard work that they do providing a valuable service and helping keep some of the most vulnerable safe.

“This includes help with general youth matters as well as specific areas such as autism and support for parents.

“The charities are distributed right across the constituency and recognise the enormous support they have within the community. I am very pleased to see that this package tackles issues such as domestic violence which we have seen increase during this pandemic.”