Friday, 27 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Travellers pitch up next to school

Travellers pitch up next to school

TRAVELLERS have set up camp on the car park at Henley Leisure Centre.

About eight caravans and a smaller number of 4x4s entered the site off Gillotts Lane at some point yesterday evening.

Parents at Gillotts School next door have been advised to drop their children off in Makins Road instead.

One of the travellers told the Henley Standard that they intended to move on after a few days.

For the full story, see next week's paper.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33