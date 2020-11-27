Travellers pitch up next to school

TRAVELLERS have set up camp on the car park at Henley Leisure Centre.

About eight caravans and a smaller number of 4x4s entered the site off Gillotts Lane at some point yesterday evening.

Parents at Gillotts School next door have been advised to drop their children off in Makins Road instead.

One of the travellers told the Henley Standard that they intended to move on after a few days.

