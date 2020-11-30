Jools Holland to play Stonor Park

JOOLS Holland will perform at Stonor Park next summer.

The pianist and singer will be joined by his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra on Saturday, August 14, as well as vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall.

Drummer Gilson Lavis will feature in the 19 piece orchestra and special guest, Scottish singer-songwriter Eddi Reader, will perform.

The Hon William Stonor, who is heir to the estate, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jools Holland back to Stonor Park.

“The combination of the spectacular setting together with fantastic music from Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will make for a truly special evening.”

Holland has been touring with the orchestra for more than 20 years.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday and are priced at £39 each.

Ticket purchases are subject to booking fee and service charge. Visit www.lphconcerts.co.uk



