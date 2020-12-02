Travellers set up camp at leisure centre during closure

TRAVELLERS set up a temporary camp in the Henley leisure centre car park while it was closed due to the second coronavirus lockdown.

A group of about 12 caravans and a smaller number of 4x4 vehicles, all with Irish number plates, entered the site off Gillotts Lane late on Thursday last week.

They moved off of their own accord on Saturday morning.

They are now camping in the lay-by off the A4074 between Woodcote and Ipsden and the authorities are making efforts to move them on.

Although the leisure centre was closed, the car park was still open because it is used as a turning circle by parents dropping children off at Gillotts School next door.

On Friday, headteacher Catharine Darnton sent a message encouraging families to do this in Makins Road instead.

The car park remained largely quiet, with small groups of children playing while the adults walked dogs around surrounding lanes.

One traveller told the Henley Standard they had been in the area for some time but planned to stay only a few days.

They moved off before operator Better, which runs the centre on behalf of South Oxfordshire District Council, or Oxfordshire County Council, which owns the land, could take action.

No damage was done, although a pile of rubbish including dirty nappies was left near the bike racks.

The area was cleaned before the leisure centre

re-opened when the lockdown ended on Wednesday.

Residents claimed some of the travellers had been stealing goods from the One Stop store at the top of Greys Road, distracting staff by starting arguments and throwing items at them.

It was also claimed that tools were stolen from a house in Peppard Common by the occupants of a green Ford Transit van and gas bottles were taken during a break-in at the Harringtons Gas site at Blounts Farm, Sonning Common.

After the travellers moved to Woodcote, villagers said groups of mothers were walking into the Co-op in Bridle Path and stealing goods without being challenged.

It was also claimed the group took part in illegal hare coursing.

One landowner said he asked a gang to leave his field after he caught them and they asked permission to stay and walk their dogs.

At one point, a white Ford Focus was seen parked at the lay-by as the occupants unloaded the boot and burned items on a fire.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said its gypsy and traveller officers had visited the site and served the families with notice to leave and outlined a code of conduct.

It also began eviction proceedings at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

Woodcote parish councillor Geoff Botting said: “It’s not uncommon for travellers to camp in that lay-by — I remember similar things happening years ago.

“I haven’t heard of any incidents this time but the parish council is considering ways to reduce the risk of any encampment on the village green.”

The families are thought to be part of a larger group which has been camping at Hills Meadow car park in Caversham and the adjacent King’s Meadow car park in Reading since the first lockdown in March.

At the end of May, about 12 of those caravans forced their way on to Gardiner recreation ground in Goring and police refused to move them on as they couldn’t prove the travellers were behaving criminally.

The parish council paid several thousand pounds to hire a private enforcement firm and clean the site, which was left strewn with litter and human waste.

It also improved security at all its green spaces, as did its counterparts in Whitchurch and Woodcote.

The travellers later pitched up at Shiplake memorial hall, the River & Rowing Museum car park in Henley, the former White Lion at Crays Pond and a private field at Chalkhouse Green where they broke into the landowner’s garden.

• Thames Valley Police are seeking a white Ford car in connection with an attempted catalytic converter theft near Woodcote. Anyone with information should call 101.