Six more retailers opening

SIX new businesses are opening in Henley as the town weathers the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

These include a wine merchant, sweet shop and antique and furniture sellers.

And with the completion of the Gardiner Place development, some additional “upmarket” retailers are expected to be attracted to the town.

Town and community manager Helen Barnett said Henley currently had a shop unit vacancy rate of less than five per cent, half the national average.

Wine merchant Majestic has moved into the largest of the ground-floor premises at Gardiner Place. It is the chain’s first opening in at least five years.

The firm says it has wanted to open in Henley for almost 30 years.

Customers were waiting outside when the shop opened on Thursday last week.

Majestic chief executive John Colley, who attended the launch, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to finally be here and the welcome we’ve had has been fantastic.

“Clearly this year has been an immense challenge for us all but I’d like to say a huge thank-you to our store team and everyone behind the scenes for getting this brilliant store open in time for Christmas.”

Customer director Matthew Gaunt, who lives in the area, said: “We still believe the best way to shop for wine is face-to-face with an expert and the excitement around the new store proves exactly that.

“People are facing a very difficult Christmas but we will do all we can to spread a little joy.”

Montpelier Interiors has moved into the former Fat Face premises in Bell Street and sells antiques and unique decorative furniture.

The business is run by Belinda and Nick Hough-Robbins, from Woodcote, and their children Jordan and Connie.

Mrs Hough-Robbins said they had been trading online from home for about 18 months.

She said: “When lockdown happened it just completely took off. Once we had been through the summer and done lots of phenomenal trading we thought, ‘Maybe we need a shop’, not least because we were overwhelmed with furniture.

“It seems almost counter intuitive to open a shop given the state of the high street but I think it’s really important.

“It’s a really good point of contact, good for networking and building relationships with clients because we get a lot of requests for input on people’s personal space. We can look out for things that will sit well in people’s homes.”

Mrs Hough-Robbins, a teacher who is due to retire next month, is a former head of languages at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham. Her husband is a chief data officer in the oil and gas industry.

She said: “This is very much a family business I don’t think we could have ever imagined how much fun it would be. It’s basically like a hobby that’s gone mad.

“Nick has always had a big interest in interior design and it’s just something he’s very good at and he has a good eye. I’m very practical — I can wallpaper, I can paint and I can mend and do.

“We have lived here for 20 years and actually visit Henley a lot and this is a really nice, different way of being in the town.

“Everyone has just been so tremendously supportive and welcoming. What we need to do is turn that into sales. It feels like there’s a lot of goodwill and people want to see businesses succeed.”

Sofas & Stuff, which specialises in handmade sofas, chairs and beds, will take over the former Laura Ashley unit in Reading Road

A notice in the window says it is “coming soon”.

Sweet shop Mr Simms opens today (Friday) at the former Carphone Warehouse unit in Bell Street.

It will sell traditional English sweets as well as American candies and handmade fudge and chocolate.

Franchisee Mansoor Khan, from Reading. said: “Henley is a beautiful town, it has lots of festivals and lots going on so that’s why I’m taking my chances to open a branch here. The people are lovely and very kind.”

Mr Khan, who has a grocery shop in Reading, said he was not concerned about opening a shop during the pandemic.

“The vaccine is coming so I don’t think there will be any problem.”

A previous Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe used to be in Reading Road but closed several years ago.

Persian restaurant Bijan’s Kitchen will open at the former Café Copia unit in Market Place, which is currently being fitted out.

Antiques shop Corner Copia has taken over the former Boutique 97 premises on the corner of Friday Street and Queen Street.

It is run by Jennie and John Pacitto, who live at Swiss Farm, off Marlow Road, and sells jewellery, glassware, silver, small pieces of furniture, china and model cars.

Mr Pacitto had been based at the former Vintage Vogue unit in Friday Street, which closed last year, and was keen to start trading again.

He said: “I quite like Friday Street and this one came up at the right price. I had lots of my stock in storage and thought, ‘Let’s have another go. We have anything from £2 to £2,000.

“I’m a retired publican and it’s boredom really. I’m looking to keep myself occupied and I’m not going to make a fortune.”

Ms Barnett said the openings showed again that Henley was popular with different types of retailers.

She said: “I’m pleased there’s such a diverse offer and also that some of them are independents because in the current retail climate it’s the independents that are faring better. Amazingly, we’re bucking the trend.”