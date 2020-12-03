Don’t call GP about vaccine, say NHS chiefs

PATIENTS are being asked not to contact their GP surgeries about when they may be able to receive a vaccine against covid-19.

Health chiefs say they are planning how and when to deliver the vaccines across the country and there will be more information available soon.

GP surgeries in the Henley area have been receiving calls from patients asking about the vaccines at the same time as they are delivering record numbers of flu jabs with coronavirus restrictions in place.

The covid vaccine delivery programme will be much larger and more complicated and surgeries will not be the only places where patients will receive a jab.

A spokesman for Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “While we don’t expect a covid-19 vaccine to be widely available until 2021, the Government has asked the NHS to be ready to deliver a vaccination programme for England from December, so that those people who need it most will be able to access vaccinations as soon as they are available.

“Detailed planning has been under way, building on the expertise and strong track record the NHS already has in delivering immunisations like the annual flu vaccination programme, to ensure that a covid-19 vaccination programme does not impact on other vital services.

“The NHS is working closely with a number of partners across our system, each with their own roles and responsibilities.

“Our plans will be finalised based on decisions made by those bodies, including when and what vaccines are approved and who should receive them.

“While we are planning the delivery of the covid-19 vaccine we would ask that people do not contact GP surgeries asking when it will be available or try to book an appointment for it.

“GPs will not be the only service delivering the vaccine but, like the flu vaccine, they will focus on the most vulnerable groups first.

“There will be information for the public soon which will tell you when and where you can get the vaccine and how to book.”

The Government has reserved 100 million doses of the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine.

It has also secured about 40 million doses of the BioNTechand Pfizer vaccine, which is enough for 20 million people.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has asked the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the independent regulator, to assess if the Oxford vaccine is safe and meets necessary standards.

A clinical trial found it to be 90 per cent effective. When two full doses were given at least a month apart, it had an efficacy of 62 per cent.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator of the Oxford vaccine trial, said: “These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives.

“Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90 per cent effective and if this dosing regimen is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply.”

AstraZeneca still plans to run additional trials.

Chief executive Pascal Soriot said an accidental discovery was made that the vaccine performed best when half a dose was given, followed by a full one.

He added: “This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency.

“Furthermore, the vaccine’s simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval.”

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is made from a virus that is a weakened version of a common cold and has been genetically changed so that it is impossible for it to develop in humans.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is set to be rolled out across the UK next week after being approved by the MHRA.

The regulator says the vaccine offers up to 95 per cent protetction against the virus and is safe.

About 40 million doses have already been ordered.