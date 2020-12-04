Former cruise ship entertainer to run pub following sale

A PUB in Henley town centre has been sold and has a new manager.

The Argyll pub in Market Place is now owned by Big Smoke Brewing, which bought it from Greene King.

Neil Ainsworth, who ran pub for 15 years, has been replaced by Dawn Mileham, who has run pubs, restaurants and cafés across the South-East for most of her life.

The 40-year-old former cruise ship entertainer said: “I have been in the industry on and off for many years and the new owners contacted me because they wanted someone with experience.

“I guess they thought I would be the best person for the job. I have known the company for about 25 years. They’re a good company and I’ve worked alongside them a long time.

“There were other pubs that I could’ve considered but they wanted me here.

“When I first came to visit Henley, I drove over the bridge and just thought, ‘Wow, this is beautiful’ and I had a little walk around the town and it was lovely.

“I think we will have a really good month and I hope people will be curious to see the new management.

“I met Neil, who had a fountain of knowledge and was very helpful with the handover.

“He was very established and there will always be one or two reservations when a new person takes over a pub.”

The pub will be open from 11am to 11pm. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings and follow a one-way system. There will be table service and customers can download the Big Smoke Brewing app to place an order.

More tables have been added outside while a further 25 covers have been created inside.

The pub will hire seven new staff and keep about the same number of old staff. Tom Knight will be the assistant manager.

Ms Mileham said: “We have been working on a new menu and we are retraining staff. We’ve been rearranging the kitchen, cleaning and getting new stock in. It has been very busy.

“We have big plans for this place — next year, we will be getting rid of our car park and will be putting in a new marquee with heating. There will probably be space for another 200 people. We are going to try to cater for everyone.”

Ms Mileham, who has two teenage children, is now living at the premises.

Before coming to Henley, she ran pubs in Middlesex and Southend. She also spent 15 years working with different breweries and ran a nightclub in Kingston. When she was 19, she worked as a singer and dancer on cruise ships with Royal Caribbean, P&O and Thomson.