Marina cafe given 0 stars in food hygiene inspection

A BAR and café has failed its latest food hygiene inspection.

The Dock at the Thames and Kennet Marina, off Henley Road, Caversham, was awarded zero stars when South Oxfordshire District Council’s environmental health officers inspected it last month.

It is the first business in the Henley area to receive this rating, which means “urgent improvement necessary” under the Food Standards Agency’s national Scores on the Doors rating system, in the last year.

Inspectors found “major improvement” was needed in the cleanliness and condition of the building to enable good food hygiene and in the management of food safety, which includes keeping records of food storage and staff training.

Some improvement was also needed in the way food was being handled, cooked and stored.

On October 7, two days after the visit, the café told customers on Facebook that it was closing for kitchen refurbishment.

It re-opened on October 16 and was selling takeaway food from Thursday to Sunday during the second coronavirus lockdown.

The business was previously known as Boaters Bar before it rebranded in the spring.

The owners were contacted for comment.

The district council says it is working with them to address the faults and help improve its score.

Meanwhile, the new café operator at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows, Henley, scored two stars, meaning “improvement necessary”, following a visit at about the same time.

The Chocolate Café was deemed “generally satisfactory” for the cleanliness of the premises and its record-keeping but some improvement was needed in its food handling procedures.

Operator Vivienne Lee said this was due to the kitchen’s condition when she took over from the previous operator Leafi in July.

Remedial work had been carried out since then and she was confident of achieving a higher rating next time.

Inspectors were due to visit again in the first week of this month but this was postponed when the new restrictions came in.

Ms Lee also has cafés of the same name in Thames Side, Henley, and High Street, Goring.

The Happy Wok Chinese takeaway at the “top shops” in Greys Road, Henley, was also awarded two stars following a visit in October.

Inspectors said the hygienic food handling and food safety management were generally satisfactory but the condition of the building and facilities needed to improve.

The restaurant previously held a three-star hygiene rating.

The Dub, a British and American-influenced restaurant which opened this summer at the former Mezo restaurant premises in Market Place, Henley, also scored two stars in an inspection in September. The building and record-keeping were deemed satisfactory but food handling needed to improve.

The business, which sells dishes such as burgers and chicken and chips, was due to open in the spring but this was delayed by several weeks after the first covid-19 lockdown was introduced on March 23.

Owner Mathew Brumwell, from Winnersh, couldn’t complete refurbishment due to a shortage of supplies and available workers.

The restaurant was serving a takeaway menu before announcing a temporary closure a few days after the second lockdown began.

Mr Brumwell, who has a listing on the Visit Henley website and on Facebook, said he had arranged a re-inspection but this was postponed by the council because of the second lockdown.

He is confident that he will score higher next time.

Mr Brumwell said: “The main issue was paperwork, which was down to starting a business during the covid-19 pandemic.

“The kitchen is, and was, clean and well-organised but the temperature and training records were out of date due to people leaving to go on the furlough scheme.

“When you add the coronavirus risk assessment to that, it can be very overwhelming.

“The paperwork is now up to date and the new inspection would have given me the opportunity to raise the number on my rating.”

Meanwhile, Masoom’s Tandoori in Goring high street has gone up to four stars, or “good”, having previously scored one, meaning “major improvement necessary”, at its previous inspection almost a year ago.

At that time, it lost marks mostly for its record-keeping, which owner Haq Abdul said was unfair as it didn’t reflect the actual cleanliness of the building and the food being served.

Now inspectors say the restaurant is good both for food handling and general cleanliness while the paperwork is satisfactory.

After the latest inspections, the following businesses scored as

follows:

Five stars, or “very good” — the Greyhound, Gallowstree Common; King William IV, Hailey, near Ipsden; Perch and Pike, South Stoke; Shoulder of Mutton, Playhatch; Miller of Mansfield, High Street, Goring; Fat Fox, Shirburn Street, Watlington; BP garage, A4 near Wargrave, Orwells, Shiplake Row.

Four stars — Don Giovanni, off Wallingford Road, Goring; Crockers, Market Place, Henley; Mill dinner theatre, Sonning; Fox and Hounds, Gosbrook Road, Caversham; Vegivores, St Martin’s precinct, Caversham; Sonning Common Fish Bar, Green Lane, Sonning Common; Spoon, Duke Street, Henley.

Three stars — Bottle and Glass Inn, Binfield Heath; Rising Sun, Witheridge Hill, Goring Village Butchers at The Arcade, High Street.

Business owners may appeal their ratings, which are awarded according to Food Standards Agency guidelines, or pay to be reinspected.

All results are published online at ratings.food.gov.uk