Market Place Mews transformed

A £10 MILLION complex of new shops and flats has opened in the centre of Henley.

Work on Gardiner Place, which was previously known as Market Place Mews, began in September 2018 and finished last month following a series of delays.

Developer Catalyst Capital says the units could have been fully occupied by now but construction was slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced building contractor Murphy to reduce capacity to allow social distancing.

The development between Market Place and the King’s Road car park offers about 18,000 sq ft of retail space, including 11 new or refurbished shops and four existing ones in Falaise Square, and 16 flats across the two upper storeys.

Wine merchant Majestic has moved into the largest of the ground-floor premises. It is chain’s first opening in at least five years.

Catalyst says it is in talks with a “lifestyle” brand which could take over the shop behind that and at least one more could follow before Christmas.

It hopes that all the units will be let by next summer.

Ilan Goldman, the firm’s European director, said that even though many retailers nationally were struggling because of the covid-19 lockdown, Gardiner Place should thrive once people had been vaccinated and life returned to something more like normal.

“My biggest feeling is probably relief, to be honest,” said Mr Goldman. “Everyone forgets about the obstacles which Brexit posed even before we were talking about this ‘outbreak in China’ without realising it would affect us.

“We were seeing a lot of retail failures and many operators were already in a weakened position where they were almost finished off.

“A year on, the lockdown is destroying retail and leisure and some have shut for good.

“We had a list of ‘target’ retailers but a lot have gone into [insolvency] arrangements or failed altogether in the past three or four years.

“It’s remarkable how drastic the change has been — we were looking at ladies’ fashion, for example, but that’s struggling with competition from the internet.”

Mr Goldman said he was pleased to have found new tenants for the existing Market Place units before the refurbishment had been finished.

Fine dining restaurant Crockers opened at the former Loch Fyne seafood restaurant in August and the Henley Fine Art Gallery moved into the old Louise Claire Millinery “pop-up” unit.

Harrods opened its H Café at the old Spirited Wines unit in autumn last year.

Mr Goldman said: “The Crockers concept is fantastic while the H Café was Harrods’ first site outside Knightsbridge and we’re very proud that Majestic Wines wanted to open a flagship store here.

“I wish I could say more about what’s coming up but within the next two or three weeks we will have signed a very cool, exciting lifestyle offer which should be a very welcome addition.

“That unit was going to be a restaurant but that’s a tough market right now and what we’ve got in store will be fantastic for people living in the flats. We’re seeing a lot more localisation as fewer people are commuting to London from Henley.

“I think it’s fair to say there are more discerning customers from the younger generation who want a ‘metropolitan’ mix of products and services.

“We could be further ahead if it weren’t for coronavirus but we’re seeing a lot of interest as we offer a pleasant environment with a public square, no traffic, well-configured units with good floor-to-ceiling heights and close proximity to a car park.

“Businesses of all sizes have been impressed but there’s a lot of uncertainty as to whether there’ll be a third wave of the pandemic and a lockdown after Christmas.

“They’re happy to put their heads above the parapet but also mindful of the need to preserve what they already have, which we understand.

“There has been a lot of leisure and hospitality interest in the unit opposite Majestic, which also overlooks Waitrose, as many see that as their target audience.

“I’m no scientist but I’d hope some kind of ‘normal’ will resume over the summer and restaurants will be able to sit people closer together instead of limiting covers, which will be key.” Mr Goldman hopes the future tenants will include an upmarket delicatessen and Catalyst has been in talks with operators and suppliers in the Henley area.

He said: “I think that would be welcome and we’re very keen to complement what they could offer with some well-known high street names which would be new to the town.

“It shouldn’t be difficult to fill all the units because 18,000 sq ft isn’t actually that much and we’ve probably filled about one-third of it already.

“It’s just a case of converting all that interest into deals, which I think will happen when there’s clarity around the coronavirus vaccine.”

The development is named after Captain Edmund Gardiner, a landowner from Remenham, who first suggested that Henley hold an annual regatta.

It includes landscaped courtyard gardens with a public open space in the centre.

South Oxfordshire District Council first awarded planning permission to the DeStefano Property Group in 2007 but the project repeatedly stalled before the firm finally went into administration. The final design was drawn up by London architect Collado-Collins on behalf of Catalyst, which bought the site as part of a £55 million deal for 19 former DeStefano properties in 2015.

There were further delays in 2017 because of legal wranglings over planning conditions imposed by the district council.

Then soon after construction started, archaeologists found pottery dating back to the Roman era as well as traces of medieval burgage plots, 17th-century chinaware, animal bones and wells dating from the late Victorian period.

The walkway between Falaise Square and the car park was shut during the refurbishment as was the car park entrance nearest the town hall.

Mr Goldman said: “It took longer than we anticipated to get into the ground but we were delighted that Murphy were able to keep a team on site.

“Staffing was 30 per cent of the normal level at one point but no contractors developed infections and they did a fantastic job with social distancing and hand-washing.

“We loved the proposal from the outset because it was ‘oven-ready’ and situated in one of the most affluent and picturesque market towns in the country. Henley isn’t somewhere that you have to ‘sell’ because it sells itself.

“We did our due diligence and concluded there was a shortage of [modern] retail units, which this could provide.

“Most existing premises are owned by different people so you can’t control the overall mix, nor guarantee that two neighbouring businesses will complement each other.

“Gardiner Place is like a little high street where we can target a more aspirational offering, which hopefully can be seen already. We’re delighted to have delivered a project with such a long, complex history and in such a difficult market, as we’ve seen schemes in other towns fall by the wayside.

“Having the flats above it should generate additional footfall and with it more spending.

“Henley should be proud because the mews was previously in a poor state and partially derelict.”

Henley town and community manager Helen Barnett said: “Gardiner Place is fantastic addition to the town.

“People will be pleased that the walkway is open again and Majestic Wines is well placed for anyone wanting to stock up for the festive season.

“Opening a retail development in these times is tricky but they’re in talks with other tenants and the development has been executed beautifully.

“As a medieval market town, we have mostly small lock-up shops and this will enable us to welcome a far broader mix of operators.

“I’m sure Catalyst have the connections to attract some really interesting retailers.

“I’m hoping there will be a good mix of independents and bigger retailers and I’m sure we’ll get something very different.”

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett said: “It’s great to see it finished. The development will welcome people to that area and traders in Market Place will benefit from increased footfall.

“Once the town gets busier again, I’m sure it will be easier to attract new tenants as there were a lot of shoppers when everything re-opened after the first lockdown.

“The development has had problems along the way but we couldn’t have asked for more from Catalyst and their contractors were extremely considerate.”