Slurp... there’s all sorts at new sweet shop

A NEW sweet shop has opened in Henley.

Mr Simms has taken over the former Carphone Warehouse unit in Bell Street and is a franchise run by Mansoor Khan, from Reading.

It sells traditional English sweets, American candy, handmade chocolate and fudge, scores of pick and mix sweets and gift boxes. The shop was officially opened by Mayor Ken Arlett on Thursday last week when he was allowed to choose some sweets as the first customer and plumped for some liquorice allsorts.

He was also presented with a hamper of sweets by Mr Khan.

Councillor Arlett said: “When you look at the choice in here, there’s something for everybody. Kids will absolutely love it.”

Mr Khan said: “People will be quite surprised with the variety we have on offer.”

A Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe in Reading Road, which was also a franchise, closed some years ago.

