Signs at listed hotel were removed without consent

AN investigation has been launched after the signs were removed from the historic Red Lion Hotel in Henley without permission.

As the Henley Standard reported last week, workers removed the signs in preparation for refurbishment of the building, which is Grade II listed.

The hotel was sold earlier this year and is due to re-open as the Relais Henley in time for next year’s royal regatta.

A team of workers from First Demolition Services used scaffolding to take down three signs from the archway at the main entrance to the hotel, which is on the corner of Hart Street and Thames Side.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says this was done without consent.

A council spokesman said: “The removal and replacement of signage on the Red Lion needs listed building consent, which hasn’t been granted. We are investigating why the signage has been removed.

“A schedule of works not requiring listed building consent, including the removal of soft furnishings, wallpaper, carpet and existing bathroom suites, has been agreed with our conservation officer.

“Our understanding is that the schedule of work will inform a forthcoming listed building consent application for alteration work.” Examples of work that require listed building consent include the removal of external surfaces and the removal or alteration of panelling.

The district council’s website emphasises the importance of having consent.

It says: “You must not carry out work which affects the character of the building until we have granted you listed building consent.

“If you demolish or make alterations to a listed building, without the proper consent, you will be committing a criminal offence and penalties for unauthorised works are severe.”

The Red Lion was sold by MG Hotels to Grace Leo, an international hotelier, and Singapore-based shipping entrepreneur and hotel investor Tim Hartnoll.

The new owners estimated that it would cost £3million to refurbish the hotel.

Ms Leo told the Henley Standard last week that the signs would not be discarded and if the town decided they had “sentimental significance” she would donate them to the River & Rowing Museum.

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who also sits on the district council’s planning committee, said: “I’m surprised that it has happened because the owner has employed heritage consultants and they would have known that it needed to be done properly. I am sure that she will rectify this.

“We welcome Grace into the town because she is providing a much-needed boost to what was becoming a very tired hotel with significant investment. Going forward, it will be an absolutely magnificent hotel.

“I’m sure the conservation officer and the planning officers will be working with Grace to ensure that proper consideration is given in future.”

Mayor Ken Arlett, who is also a district councillor, said: “The owners have been in touch with the listed building officer previously and were given permission to carry out a certain amount of work.

“Their view — rightly or wrongly — was that removing the signs didn’t need consent. They obviously realise now that they did need permission but nothing has been damaged and the fabric of the building is exactly the same.

“I’ve met up with Grace two or three times and she wants to do the right thing, which she has done up to now. I think this was just a genuine mistake and she will do whatever it takes to rectify it.”

Councillor Michelle Thomas, who chairs the town council’s planning committee, said the council was not aware of an application for listed building consent being submitted.

“We look forward to seeing one, which will now need to include a retrospective application for any unauthorised works which have been carried out to date,” she said. “I understand work on site has now ceased.”

Geoff Luckett, chairman of the Henley Society, a heritage organisation, said Ms Leo’s intentionas had been “entirely honourable”, adding: “It was just a series of circumstances that led to her taking the signs down.”

He continued: “The people of Henley spoke when the previous owners wanted to change the use of the hotel and expressed that they would want someone to come in and restore the hotel to its former glory and that’s exactly what Ms Leo intends to do.

The new owners plan to move the dining area, which is currently near the entrance, into the Regatta Suite with an open deck into the courtyard.

Ms Leo has said she is impressed by the “kindness and support” she had received since buying the hotel.

She did not respond to a request for comment. First Demolition Services declined to comment.

The Henley Archaeological and Historical Group also declined to comment.