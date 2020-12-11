Vicar celebrates 30 years of ‘best job in the world’

THE vicar of Holy Trinity Church in Henley has completed 30 years’ service.

Rev Duncan Carter, 62, was inducted as the eighth vicar of the church in November 1990.

Only two previous vicars have served for longer — the Rev R M Willis, who was in post for 32 years from 1912 to 1944, and the Rev W P Pinckney, who served for 40 years from 1849 and 1889.

Rev Carter said: “It has been an amazing time here and I’ve been really happy living in the town.

“My wife Deborah and I arrived when our eldest daughter Rachel was a month old and it’s a brilliant place to raise a family.

“I’m a grandfather now and my second daughter Sarah has two little ones — I’ve got a six-year-old granddaughter and a one-year-old grandson, so it has come full circle.”

Rev Carter, who has two other children, Isabel and Thomas, said: “I’ve loved it from a personal point of view but also the work itself has been fantastic. It’s the best job in the world. All I have to do is share the good news of Jesus.

“There’s such a lovely group of Christian people in the town and the churches work so closely together and it’s lovely to share passing on God’s news to people. It’s an incredible privilege just to share in people’s happiest times with weddings and baptisms. There’s also that great privilege of sharing in people’s saddest moments where you can be of great support and encouragement.

“You get to know whole families and I’ve seen whole generations where I’ve married those I remember as children at Trinity primary and, for me, that has been a joy.

“Within the church it has been a matter of serving the local community. We have gone through different stages and seeing quite strong family work within the church and now people are getting older and we’re starting again as it were.”

One of Rev Carter’s first jobs when he arrived was to raise the money to have the leaking church roof fixed. He also oversaw the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Holy Trinity in 1998.

He said: “We have a wall hanging that was put together by one of the grandparents from the school. It has a handprint from every child that was in the school in 1998 and it has got pictures of the church and school and events from the town. It’s building the sense that we’re part of the whole town life.” In 2018, the church began a monthly trial of Trinity at Four for adults and children who struggled to attend Sunday morning services because they clashed with sports matches or other extra-curricular activities. It has proved so successful that it became weekly and regularly attracts more than 100 people.

It is run by Rev Sam Brewster. Families gather at 4pm for prayers and songs, some of which include actions for the children, before the younger worshippers head to classrooms for activities such as informal Bible study, arts and crafts workshops and games.

Rev Carter said all his children were educated at Trinity primary, where he has been a governor since his arrival, and Gillotts School.

He is currently chairman of governors at the primary school and said: “I think I’ve seen six heads and I’ve seen the school, which is very good anyway, be rated outstanding by Ofsted and in the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools.”

He is also a trustee of the Nomad youth and community project, which is based at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place and celebrates its 25th anniversary next year.

This year he has ensured the church kept running during the coronavirus pandemic. It was closed during both lockdowns but has been running services virtually. He and members of the congregation rang other parishioners to ensure they had some form of contact and sermons were emailed out.

The church has now re-opened and can accommodate about 90 people for Sunday services but visitors must wear masks and be socially distanced. It will have eight candlelit carol services over three weeks before Christmas.

The services will be streamed on Facebook for those who can’t attend.

Rev Carter said Holy Trinity was developing a vision for the next five to 10 years.

He explained: “It’s a mixture of nurturing the people in the church community but also sharing God’s news in a wider way. I think God has something to say to all of us and it’s trying to make him accessible to everybody.

“Obviously, I’ll come to retirement in the next five years or so. I’ve no plans to move, so I’ll be here until that happens.”

Rev Carter, who was born and bred in Oxford, attended the University of Cardiff and became a youth worker in London before studying for the ministry in Cambridge.

Before he came to Henley, he served two curacies at Harold Wood in Essex, where he met his wife, and at Earl’s Court, just yards from the famous conference centre.