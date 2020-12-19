Sunday, 20 December 2020

Rupert Murdoch gets covid-19 vaccine in Henley

Rupert Murdoch was one of the first people to be vaccinated in Henley

RUPERT Murdoch was administered his first covid-19 vaccination at a GP in Henley last Wednesday. 

A statement issued on Murdoch's behalf said he would like to thank the keyworkers and the National Health Service who have "worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made the vaccine possible."  

The 89-year-old media mogul will have to get his second Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination in January. 

Almost 1,000 elderly patients from the town’s Hart and Bell surgeries, Nettlebed surgery and Sonning Common Health Centre were also vaccinated last week.

The surgeries were chosen to be among the first wave of vaccination centres for the over-80s, who are the most medically vulnerable age group, about 10 days ago.

This was because they are among 280 practices nationally with the highest number of elderly patients.

NHS England sent 975 doses, which is a standard consignment. Patients in good health were invited by letter to receive the vaccine while those who suffer from severe allergic reactions were excluded in line with current guidance.

It isn’t yet known when the jab will be available to all over-80s, nor when it will be extended to younger age groups. Those aged between 75 and 80 are believed to be next in line.

