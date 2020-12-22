Gravestone of ‘man who made Henley’ refurbished

THE gravestone of a former Henley mayor has been restored 100 years after his death.

Charles Clements was a builder and is said to have done more than any other person to create modern Henley, having built many of the town’s landmarks, such as Friar Park.

He was the mayor six times and was made an honorary freeman before his death in September 1920, aged 76.

He was buried at Fairmile Cemetery but his memorial stone had fallen over and the lettering had faded.

This was highlighted by local historian Michael Redley in a talk in August, prompting Henley Mayor Ken Arlett to arrange for the stonework to be refurbished.

Councillor Arlett, who is a retired builder, said he was impressed by Clements’ achievements and was sad to discover his grave was in a state of disrepair.

The monument commemorates not only Clements but also his wife Eliza, who died in 1922, and their son Willie, who died in 1889 at the age of 18.

It was restored by stonemasons

E T Sheppard in Reading Road. The work cost just under £1,000, which the firm paid half of with the other half coming from the Mayor’s annual allowance.

The work involved cleaning the stone, replacing all the fixings with stainless steel ones and fixing a new foundation base.

Cllr Arlett said: “I thought it would only take 10 minutes to give it a quick clean and put it back up. I didn’t realise it was going to be so difficult to do it but now it is done it is well worth it.

“Clements achieved so many things in his lifetime and I thought was worth recognition.

“When I heard Michael’s speech and he showed a picture of the headstone flattened, I thought ‘I’m going to get that put back’.

“I was a builder too and maybe that hit a chord as well.”

E T Sheppard owner Angus Jones said: “This memorial needed to be refixed upright and safely using the correct standard stainless steel fixings, including a foundation base.

“All the stone was sympathetically cleaned according to its composition. The memorial is a mixture of sandstone and red Balmoral granite.

“The lettering is hand-carved and has not been restored. However, the cleaning process has exposed the lettering and it is now readable.

“The letter repainting can be done in the cemetery at a later date during warm, dry weather.”

Mr Redley said: “He expanded the town from a small medieval centre and built many of the best Victorian buildings but as a town councillor he was responsible for insisting on the quality of buildings so that ordinary people had houses fit for human habitation.

“One of his big projects was to put proper modern sewerage into the town. He also straightened all the roads out — one of his missions was to take the medieval street pattern and make a modern town out of it.

“His gravestone was just laid on the ground. I don’t know how it happened, it was just a heap of tumbled stones, but it is a rather beautiful object and the sentiments on it are really interesting as well.

“I just felt the town owed him something and putting it back seemed like the least we could do.

“I had no idea it would cost so much but Ken has done such a wonderful job. I’m absolutely delighted for Charles Clements but it is also something for the town and the history of Henley. It is very important to me as a historian.”

Clements also worked on the restoration and extension of St Mary’s and Holy Trinity churches, as well as the parish church at Fawley.

His last big building job was to oversee the construction of the Christ Church United Reformed Church in Reading Road, which was completed in 1908.