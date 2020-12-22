Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Queues in Henley get longer with Christmas drawing closer

Queues in Henley get longer with Christmas drawing closer

THE queue outside the Waitrose store in Henley at 7am (today) almost reached the Mayther card shop in Bell Street. 

Though the supermarket has extended its opening times for people shopping for Christmas, it is still limiting the number of customers allowed in the store. 

People need to keep two metres apart and wear face masks, except for those who are legally exempt. 

Shops are also encouraging contactless payments, which have been extended to a £45 limit, and use hand sanitiser when entering and exiting the store.

There was also a queue outside Gabriel Machin in Market Place at 9.30am. It started from the butchers and reached Joules, the clothing shop, on the corner of Market Place.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33