Queues in Henley get longer with Christmas drawing closer

THE queue outside the Waitrose store in Henley at 7am (today) almost reached the Mayther card shop in Bell Street.

Though the supermarket has extended its opening times for people shopping for Christmas, it is still limiting the number of customers allowed in the store.

People need to keep two metres apart and wear face masks, except for those who are legally exempt.

Shops are also encouraging contactless payments, which have been extended to a £45 limit, and use hand sanitiser when entering and exiting the store.

There was also a queue outside Gabriel Machin in Market Place at 9.30am. It started from the butchers and reached Joules, the clothing shop, on the corner of Market Place.