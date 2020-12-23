Five-storey hotel plan for station car park

A FIVE-STOREY hotel with 115 bedrooms could be built on the car park at Henley station.

Blocwork, a partnership between landowner Network Rail and developer Bloc Group, of London, have announced the plans.

The hotel would be located on a 1,360 sq m parcel of land opposite the station entrance, next to the public toilets, which would be unaffected.

It would be run by the Premier Inn chain and would employ about 35 people.

About 60 of the station’s 249 parking places would be built on, although 12 new bays, including some for disabled people, would be created by removing a nearby drop-off point for coaches. There would also be more bicycle storage space.

Blocwork says the development would allow the release of land for 55 more spaces at Twyford station, the other terminus of the Henley branch line, where there is a shortage. Twyford is also due to become part of the Crossrail route, which is set to open in 2022.

Extra parking could also be created at Wargrave station as well as at Goring station on the main line between Reading and Oxford.

Network Rail and Great Western Railway, the train operator, say there is spare capacity at Henley so it can afford to lose the bays and local provision as a whole will be improved.

Blocwork says: “GWR and Network Rail have carefully reviewed car parking studies undertaken for Henley and reviewed parking requirements along the line.

“As a consequence, there will be an increase in parking provision across the local rail network of at least 67 spaces, with a distribution better aligned to meet demand.”

The hotel would also have a restaurant with 92 covers. It would have a modern appearance with a brick finish on the ground floor and light-coloured metal cladding around the upper storeys with the operator’s logo featured prominently.

Blocwork says this would provide an “enlivened streetscape” at the railway entrance to Henley and the exterior finishes would “blend with the immediate environment”.

There would also be solar panels on the roof.

The car park would be improved and extra landscaping carried out while trees would be retained.

There would be a new pedestrian crossing between the hotel and the station entrance.

Blocwork says it won’t submit an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, until its public consultation ends on January 12.

The company, which has carried out similar projects in Lincoln, Nottingham and south London, says its scheme will “maximise value from underused property assets next to the railway”.

Network Rail announced its intention to sell the land in 2015, which caused concern among residents and councillors who said demand for parking would increase because of the volume of new housing being built in the town.

The company sought the Office of Rail and Road’s permission to dispose of the land last year.

It was planning to start construction in the spring for completion by September but this was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan identified a need for more hotel space in the town and earmarked the car park as a potential site.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee supported the idea in principle but was concerned about the loss of parking spaces.

Michelle Thomas, who chairs the committee, said Blocwork hadn’t taken councillors’ feedback into account and it should have given people more time to respond to the consultation.

She said: “We’d welcome a Premier Inn but we’ve already told them we don’t think it’s in the right location and it doesn’t need that many bedrooms.

“I’d be amazed if the district council allowed it because of how much parking it takes away.

“It’s also not the prettiest building and you’d think they could build in the Henley vernacular of brick and flint instead of something functional, like something you’d see off a motorway.

“They’ve got a smaller but very good-looking hotel in a listed building at Marlow and I’ve asked why they can’t do something similar here. We will discuss it as councillors but I would encourage the public to make their views known as well.”

Patrick Fleming, of Greener Henley, said: “One upside is that it’ll bring business to the town, particularly in the Reading Road area. It may also bring more visitors once they know there’s a hotel beside the station.

“However, it’s five storeys tall where others in that area are three or possibly four at a push. They’ve done their best but it’s still going to overlook homes in Upton Close and Wyndale Close and it’s a very functional Brutalist design.

“They’ve kept their parking numbers up by marking out smaller bays when many Henley drivers have 4x4s. That’s not going to work because you already see these big vehicles struggling to park in the Greys Road and King’s Road car parks.

“I also wonder whether it’s a smart move to get rid of the coach bays because they need to park somewhere and might stop in private streets instead.”

Some people would prefer the Imperial Hotel in Station Road, which shut in 2006, to reopen instead. Dr Raymond Crockett, the owner, began refurbishing it in 2014 with plans to re-open it with a new restaurant and bar but this fell through.

