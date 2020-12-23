Cafe customers flood toilets

STAFF at a Henley café were baffled when two customers seemingly flooded the toilet on purpose.

The couple, who were in their mid-forties and smartly dressed, ordered their food and drink at Harris + Hoole in Duke Street and took it to a table without making any fuss.

Once they had finished eating, they both visited the toilet in turn before calmly putting their coats back on and leaving together.

Soon afterwards, a customer warned staff that the room had flooded so they went inside to find a sink had been blocked with toilet paper and a tap left running.

They assumed it was an accident at first but as they were mopping up, another customer said the same thing had happened at three or four Henley pubs.

Tami Rooke, the café manager, said: “When I heard that, I went to check the CCTV and saw the woman clearly leave the toilet with water trickling out from under the door behind her.

“I didn’t know what to make of it. You want to think the best of people and assume it was some kind of accident but it would have been odd for them not to notice an overflowing sink.

“Our taps have to be turned rather than pressing a button and this tap had been turned all the way around on full blast.

“I hadn’t seen the couple before but they were lovely and fairly smart — they fit the typical Henley demographic, basically.

“They were very polite to all the staff and thanked them as they walked out. They even cleared their table, which not everybody does, so it’s hard to imagine why they would have flooded the toilet deliberately. I don’t know where else this has happened but I thought businesses should be aware.”

The incident on Wednesday last week didn’t cause any damage.

Meanwhile, a family stormed out of the Zizzi restaurant in Hart Street without paying a £160 bill.

The offenders, who are thought to have been travellers, started an argument after falsely claiming to have found plastic in their meal.

Zsuzsanna Vivot Hoffmann, the restaurant manager, posted a warning on social media on Thursday last week.

Several traveller families set up camp on the Henley leisure centre car park off Gillotts Lane on November 27 then moved to the A4074 lay-by near Woodcote before leaving the area on December 2.

Two boys were later arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft.