Creamery gives away 350 toasties to thank customers

THE Nettlebed Creamery gave away 350 cheese toasties for free.

These were handed out on a first-come-first-served basis as the business wanted to thank the community for its support during a difficult year.

Saturday’s event was part of the creamery’s inaugral winter cheese festival and the team were helped by Sear Street Kitchen, of Kidmore End. The sandwiches were produced using award-winning Highmoor and Witheridge cheese and bread from Lawlors the Bakers in Henley. Visitors also enjoyed complimentary mulled wine or apple juice.

Rose Grimond, founder of the creamery, said: “We wanted to express our gratitude for the incredible loyalty we have been shown this year.

“Small, independent businesses like ourselves are so grateful for all the custom and support we’ve had from our community throughout this difficult year.”

Mrs Grimond was keen to ensure the event was covid-secure. Visitors were asked to wear a face mask and chairs were spaced apart to help with social distancing.

She said: “I had a mild panic the week before about whether to go ahead but after thorough planning we were confident that enough communications and processes had been put into place and we were delighted to go ahead. We were blown away by the positive response. Our customers’ feedback is so important to us — they help shape what we’re producing.”

The event was a precursor to the launch of the Cheese Shed, a converted shipping container selling toasties, smoothies and cheese, which is due to open at the creamery early next year.