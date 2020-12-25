Saturday, 26 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Families visit Santa grotto

Families visit Santa grotto

SCORES of families visited Santa’s grotto at the Spice Merchant restaurant in Henley on Monday.

They were guided through the restaurant in Thames Side by helpers dressed as snowmen and then led into the garden where children were introduced to Santa in an “igloo” surrounded by plants and toy animals.

Entry was free and every child received some gifts.

Lucy Freeman, of Vicarage Road, Henley, visited with her t children, Ben, eight, and four-year-old twins Ava and Evie.

Ben said he was looking forward to Christmas and wanted some drumsticks. Ava said: “I was excited to see Santa.”

The grotto has previously been at Regal Picturehouse and the Kenton Theatre but both venues are closed due to the pandemic.

Hasan Chowdhury, manager of the restaurant, said: “It has been wonderful. We’ve had queues to see Santa all day.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33