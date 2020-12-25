Families visit Santa grotto

Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Saturday, 26 December 2020
SCORES of families visited Santa’s grotto at the Spice Merchant restaurant in Henley on Monday.
They were guided through the restaurant in Thames Side by helpers dressed as snowmen and then led into the garden where children were introduced to Santa in an “igloo” surrounded by plants and toy animals.
Entry was free and every child received some gifts.
Lucy Freeman, of Vicarage Road, Henley, visited with her t children, Ben, eight, and four-year-old twins Ava and Evie.
Ben said he was looking forward to Christmas and wanted some drumsticks. Ava said: “I was excited to see Santa.”
The grotto has previously been at Regal Picturehouse and the Kenton Theatre but both venues are closed due to the pandemic.
Hasan Chowdhury, manager of the restaurant, said: “It has been wonderful. We’ve had queues to see Santa all day.”
25 December 2020
More News:
Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Villagers set to be defeated in fight against 20 new homes
PLANS for 20 new homes in Goring are set to be ... [more]
Staff decorate children’s home for Christmas time
A CHILDREN’S home in Sonning Common was turned ... [more]
POLL: Have your say