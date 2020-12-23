Queue for Gabriel Machin stretches into Duke Street

LONG queues of customers outside Gabriel Machin are not uncommon in Henley in the run-up to Christmas.

More than 50 people were waiting to enter the the butcher’s shop in Market Place today at 11.30am to collect their Christmas orders.

Only one person at a time is allowed inside because of social distancing regulations to control the spread of coronavirus.

At one point the line stretched as far back as the David Rodger Sharp Jewellers in Duke Street due to people needing to stand at least 2m apart.