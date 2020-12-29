Prepare for return of traffic wardens

TRAFFIC wardens could be on the streets of Henley and South Oxfordshire later this year.

District councillors have voted for the introduction of civil parking enforcement, meaning it would no longer be the responsibility of Thames Valley Police.

Decriminalisation would mean councils would enforce on-street parking restrictions, such as yellow lines and loading bays, and employ wardens to issue fines to drivers who break the rules.

South Oxfordshire has joined forces with Cherwell and Vale of White Horse district councils and Oxfordshire County Council in supporting the scheme, which must be approved by the Department for Transport and could be launched as early as October.

At an extraordinary meeting on December 22, councillors agreed to contribute £60,000 and to allocate another £30,000 in the budget for the financial year beginning on April 1.

Councillor David Rouane, who proposed the motion, said: “Over the last 18 months we have put together a partnership of four councils, commissioned a feasibility study and come up with a scheme.

“We are now at the stage where the plan is ready to be submitted by the county council to the Government for approval. Once Government approval is received, there will be a period when the scheme is set up.

“Councillors may remember that when we set the budget for 2021, we decided not to include provision for this project. There were two reasons for that — the previous track record for trying to do this suggested it might not get this far and we had no idea how much it was likely to cost.

“The cost has come down considerably, with most of the financial risks now being taken on by the county with contributions from each of the councils capped at £60,000. In reality it may be less than that.

“While we are allocating funds in this year, it is likely that some of these costs will be carried forward to next year and that will allow us to move forward with the project and have it up and running by November.”

Henley councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said it was right to take away responsibility for enforcing parking rules from the police.

Councillor Andrea Powell said there was a “terrible” problem with unlawful parking in Benson because of the number of new houses being built.

She added: “One of the things we are going to have to be careful about is managing expectations.

“We know we are going to be focusing on some real hot spots for parking enforcement but all of our villages are going to be crying out for attention.”

The motion was seconded by council leader Sue Cooper, who said areas such as Goring were “desperate” to see the introduction of wardens.

Councillor Rouane said the scheme would be “intelligence-led” and could not cover all areas.

He added: “To start with, they won’t be putting tickets on windscreens, they will be doing leaflets saying, ‘if you park here in the future you will get a ticket’.

“People have got into a habit of parking on double yellow lines and change of behaviour is what we are aiming for here.”