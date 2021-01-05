Third lockdown comes into force

HENLEY and South Oxfordshire are waking up to life under a third national lockdown.

Strict measures were announced by Boris Johnson last night (Monday) to tackle the spread of coronavirus, with a surge in infections being attributed to a new strain of the disease.

The Prime Minister said people should stay at home other than for a handful of reasons such as work that cannot be done at home, food shopping, medical or care needs and exercising outdoors once a day.

Schools, colleges and universities have been told switch to remote learning for the majority of students until at least the February half-term. The only exceptions will be vulnerable children and those of key workers.

Many had returned for just a day yesterday (Monday) after the Government insisted it was safe for children to return at the start of term.

Nurseries and other early years settings will remain open as normal.

Mr Johnson said hospitals were under "more pressure from covid than at any time since the start of the pandemic".

Cafes, pubs and restaurants, which had been closed under tier 4 restrictions, can still serve takeaway food and non-alcoholic drinks.

