Girl, four, wins hamper of sweets for solving festive trail puzzle

THE winner of an elf trail competition in Henley has been presented with her prize.

Maisie Clark, four, was awarded a hamper of sweets at the Mr Simms Sweetshop in Bell Street.

In the run-up to Christmas, children were invited to find “elves” in shop windows across the town, each featuring a letter of the alphabet that together spelled the word “reindeer”.

They then had to write down the word on an entry form and post this in Santa’s post box on the steps of the town hall.

All the correct entries went into a prize draw and the winners were selected at random.

Maisie’s mother, Rachel, said: “Maisie was excited to spot the elves and it was something to do — there’s not a lot else going on at the moment.”

The prize hamper had various sweet treats, including a chocolate “cat” lollipop, sherbert and a toy. Hampers were also presented to second, third and fourth-placed children.

Mansoor Khan, who runs the shop, said: “It’s lovely to see children coming in with their parents.

“People in Henley are lovely and very helpful and I want to get involved in the community.”

The competition was run by the town council and sponsored by Delegate Office & Conference Services.

Town and community manager Helen Barnett said: “It was a lovely idea for the children to be able to do something in town when they came to do their Christmas shopping with their parents and it was covid-safe.

“We would like to thank all the retailers who took part.

“We had about 80 entries so it was very popular and we’ll try to do something at Easter too.”